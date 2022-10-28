Read full article on original website
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
WATCH: Brad Paisley Sings About Being on the Monday Night Football ManningCast
The last guest for tonight’s Halloween edition of the ManningCast was none other than country… The post WATCH: Brad Paisley Sings About Being on the Monday Night Football ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Browns’ Myles Garrett Arrives to MNF in Insane ‘Stranger Things’ Vecna Halloween Costume
The Cleveland Browns (2-5) are in the Halloween spirit ahead of their “Monday Night Football” collision with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). And in case you didn’t pick up on it last Halloween — when he decorated his front lawn as a quarterback graveyard — defensive end Myles Garrett is a fan of the spooky. This year, he took it a step further, outing himself as perhaps the biggest “Stranger Things” fan. For those familiar with Vecna from the Netflix series, Garrett resembles the villain in just about every way as he makes his way into FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL Fans React to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s Throwback Blazers on Monday Night Football
As NFL fans get ready for some Monday Night Football on Halloween, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are rocking some throwback blazers. For years, the ABC sports crew would wear yellow suit jackets with the company logo on the breast of the jacket. Fans were digging the throwback look. The...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
Christian McCaffrey Throws TD Bomb, NFL Fans Wonder If He’s the 49ers Best QB
Things are getting tricky out in Los Angeles. Christian McCaffrey threw a 34-yard touchdown against the Rams on a trick play. You don’t often see NFL teams break out trick plays like this. A lot of college programs do, but the 49ers wanted to catch their opponents off guard, and it worked.
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire
Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
Micah Parsons Calls Out Official Who Allowed ‘Dirty’ Play in Bears-Cowboys Game
Micah Parsons scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday. He helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 6-2 this year. But none of what Parsons accomplished was the major talking point during Week 8. Instead, many focused on the officiating...
NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games
FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media. One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Bill Cowher Rips Pittsburgh for Mishandling Kenny Pickett: Steelers Fans Weigh In
Pittsburgh Steelers fans might want Bill Cowher back on the sidelines. His comments about Kenny Pickett — and how the organization is mishandling the rookie quarterback — are quite popular. Cowher sounded off on Sunday after the Steelers lost a 35-13 game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly recorded...
WATCH: Packers Linebacker Quay Walker Ejected After Shoving Bills Coach
During the NFL Sunday Night Football primetime matchup against the Bills and Packers, linebacker Quay Walker was ejected. Walked and shoved a Bills coach and that is a no-go. When the refs saw it, a flag went up and after a short discussion, they determined that No. 7 on Green Bay had to go.
WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals DB Pretends To Be a Mannequin, Scares the Lights Out of Joe Burrow
Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton scared plenty of his Cincinnati teammates on Friday, including quarterback Joe Burrow. In the Cincinnati locker room, the 28-year-old pulled a classic prank on his teammates, scaring plenty of them. In the video, Hilton dresses as a mannequin to then pop out and surprise members of the team.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Fed Up With ‘Insane’ Pittsburgh Offense
Kenny Pickett might be a rookie quarterback, but he’s quite capable of noticing when things don’t work. That’s the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense through the first eight games. The Pittsburgh offense sputtered again on Sunday, losing 35-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles. After the game, Pickett...
Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow Arrives To Stadium in ‘Boo’ Sweatshirt, Social Media Has Thoughts
Joe Burrow didn’t need to resemble a villain from a popular TV show, a fictional… The post Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow Arrives To Stadium in ‘Boo’ Sweatshirt, Social Media Has Thoughts appeared first on Outsider.
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Has Zero Time for the Backlash to His Criticisms of Teammates
Not having any of the backlash, Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses the criticism he gave about his teammates. As previously reported, Aaron Rodgers shares his thoughts about his teammates and the struggles that the team has had this season. “We had so many mental errors and mistakes,” Rodgers stated during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years.”
WATCH: Sad Cleveland Browns Fan in Clown Costume Becomes the Internet’s Newest Meme
Look, I get it. It’s Halloween, you wanna be bold and make a statement. No problem there — but when you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, it might be wise to play it safe. Having never won a Super Bowl, sitting at 2-5 this season and rhyming with clowns, there might be some costumes you want to avoid. Like, well, a clown. That, however, didn’t stop one Browns fan, who has now gone viral for his outrageous fit. The fan chose to wear a “Cleveland Clowns” costume while in the building for the Browns’ Monday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Ja’Marr Chase, Allen Lazard, Russell Wilson, and Others
After going 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7, here’s a look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
