The Cleveland Browns (2-5) are in the Halloween spirit ahead of their “Monday Night Football” collision with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). And in case you didn’t pick up on it last Halloween — when he decorated his front lawn as a quarterback graveyard — defensive end Myles Garrett is a fan of the spooky. This year, he took it a step further, outing himself as perhaps the biggest “Stranger Things” fan. For those familiar with Vecna from the Netflix series, Garrett resembles the villain in just about every way as he makes his way into FirstEnergy Stadium.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO