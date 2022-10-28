ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns’ Myles Garrett Arrives to MNF in Insane ‘Stranger Things’ Vecna Halloween Costume

The Cleveland Browns (2-5) are in the Halloween spirit ahead of their “Monday Night Football” collision with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). And in case you didn’t pick up on it last Halloween — when he decorated his front lawn as a quarterback graveyard — defensive end Myles Garrett is a fan of the spooky. This year, he took it a step further, outing himself as perhaps the biggest “Stranger Things” fan. For those familiar with Vecna from the Netflix series, Garrett resembles the villain in just about every way as he makes his way into FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling

Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire

Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games

FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media. One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Has Zero Time for the Backlash to His Criticisms of Teammates

Not having any of the backlash, Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses the criticism he gave about his teammates. As previously reported, Aaron Rodgers shares his thoughts about his teammates and the struggles that the team has had this season. “We had so many mental errors and mistakes,” Rodgers stated during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s not the kind of football we’re used to playing over the years.”
WATCH: Sad Cleveland Browns Fan in Clown Costume Becomes the Internet’s Newest Meme

Look, I get it. It’s Halloween, you wanna be bold and make a statement. No problem there — but when you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, it might be wise to play it safe. Having never won a Super Bowl, sitting at 2-5 this season and rhyming with clowns, there might be some costumes you want to avoid. Like, well, a clown. That, however, didn’t stop one Browns fan, who has now gone viral for his outrageous fit. The fan chose to wear a “Cleveland Clowns” costume while in the building for the Browns’ Monday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3).
CLEVELAND, OH
