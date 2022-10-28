ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: All treats for Halloween, but the tricks arrive on Tuesday

Some great news ahead in your Halloween forecast! Conditions will be mostly mild across northern California as high pressure remains strong enough to keep our conditions mostly mild, but the ridge influencing our weather pattern will be breaking down through the day as low pressure drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. We have partly to mostly cloudy skies early today, but will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region this afternoon. Temperatures are running on par to slightly warmer than 24 hours ago for the start of your Monday, but will end up several degrees cooler for this afternoon compared to Sunday. That's great news for trick or treaters given it's going to be fairly comfortable this afternoon and evening. The only issue is that we'll have breezy south winds picking up just in time for trick or treaters to take to the streets. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, and have dipped into the 20's to 30's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morinng, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon and evening. South winds to 10mph are expected, and gusts up to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening as the trough approaches northern California from the north. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range today due to the mild conditions, but our dry fuels remain a big concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 70's in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 60's to lower 70's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly late tonight as the cooler system arrives across northern California, but showers are not expected to make their way into our region until after midnight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Terry Mansfield

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

All Interstate 5 southbound lanes are open near Lakehead Saturday

LAKEHEAD, Calif. 2:13 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says that all Interstate 5 southbound lanes are open on Saturday. All southbound lanes were blocked at around 10:45 a.m. due to an overturned travel trailer. One lane was opened at around 12:30 p.m. Traffic was diverted via ramps.
LAKEHEAD, CA
KTLA.com

More California inflation relief payments hitting direct deposit starting Friday

A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA

