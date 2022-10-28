Some great news ahead in your Halloween forecast! Conditions will be mostly mild across northern California as high pressure remains strong enough to keep our conditions mostly mild, but the ridge influencing our weather pattern will be breaking down through the day as low pressure drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. We have partly to mostly cloudy skies early today, but will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region this afternoon. Temperatures are running on par to slightly warmer than 24 hours ago for the start of your Monday, but will end up several degrees cooler for this afternoon compared to Sunday. That's great news for trick or treaters given it's going to be fairly comfortable this afternoon and evening. The only issue is that we'll have breezy south winds picking up just in time for trick or treaters to take to the streets. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, and have dipped into the 20's to 30's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morinng, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon and evening. South winds to 10mph are expected, and gusts up to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening as the trough approaches northern California from the north. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range today due to the mild conditions, but our dry fuels remain a big concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 70's in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 60's to lower 70's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly late tonight as the cooler system arrives across northern California, but showers are not expected to make their way into our region until after midnight.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO