Fast, reliable, strong, and super easy to set up, the Macard WiFi Extender and Repeater supports both 2.4GHZ and 5GHZ networks and work with up to 47 devices. In today's world, WiFi is not just a luxury; it's a necessity for every netizen. However, every building, whether a home or office, has some 'dead zones' where the signals either don't reach or have weak strength. Therefore, The MACARD WiFi extender and repeater is a must-have item for anyone who wants to extend their WiFi coverage. It's a single-unit device that can boost signals throughout the space, penetrating walls, floors, and other obstructions and extending signals to every corner of the house and beyond.

3 HOURS AGO