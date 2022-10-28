ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Poll: Governor’s race near dead heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It’s a close race for the governor’s office with less than a dozen days to go. The latest poll from KRQE News 13 shows just how close the race really is down the final stretch. Through a series of questions posed to 1,000...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. The race has been inundated with outside spending, with super PACs unaffiliated with either the Lee or McMullin...
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

Cool and quiet Halloween evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It will be a quiet, but cool night across New Mexico for Halloween. Our next storm will arrive late this week, bringing rain and snow chances Thursday and Friday. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Record fish caught in New Mexico. Crime: Rio Rancho man charged...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Quiet and mild weather early in the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will stay mostly sunny with light winds. Temperatures will be near normal, climbing into the 50s and 60s. For trick-or-treaters, wear layers under the costumes. Temps will become chilly after the sun sets at 6:13 p.m.. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Record fish caught...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 11

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final week of the regular season was full of big plays as district titles were on the line. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Defending state champion Cleveland hosted rival Rio Rancho at Lightning Bolt Stadium for a game that would be tied at the half. However, after […]
KRQE News 13

Warming Temperatures into Early Next Week

Calm and quiet conditions have descended upon the Desert Southwest, with a spectacular Saturday behind us. Plenty of sunshine, and not many clouds in the sky across the state. This has allowed temperatures to warm a degree or two compared to yesterday. These slowly warming temperatures will continue through the...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy