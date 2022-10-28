Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
Area LGBT nonprofit latest victim of catalytic converter thefts, expected to impact food deliveries
DAYTON — Dayton non-profit organization “Have a Gay Day” is having to set back their food delivery service after they said a catalytic converter was stolen from their van. Have a Gay Day works to “create a safe environment for the purpose of equality, education, and support...
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: October 31, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update: October 31, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Precincts can't take absentee ballot: Ohio's elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's warning comes amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging voters to do just that. A group of Republican election deniers are telling absentee ballot voters that they should hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 and bring them to their local voting location. LaRose told The Associated Press that absentee ballots must be dropped off to their county board of elections main office if they are not mailed by election day. He says poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them. With less than two weeks until the November 8 election, 1,076,049 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or voted early in-person, which is a 1.8% increase over the same point in the 2018 election, according to LaRose's office. So far, 135,889 Ohioans have now voted early in person and 940,160 have requested an absentee ballot by mail.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
countynewsonline.org
Real Estate & Personal Property Auction – Bradford – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12th, 9AM (Live on Site) – Open Houses: October 30th 12-1PM and November 3rd 5-6:30 PM. What: Chevy truck, boats, Hobart meat grinder, lathe & shop tools, household, Real Estate (app. noon), shed.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G
As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
$50,000 worth of damage done to building, contents in Tipp City fire
TIPP CITY — Roughly $50,000 worth of damage was done to a building and its contents after a fire in Tipp City on Sunday. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. to the 800 block of...
Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements
Any discussion about green energy in Ohio has to include talk of HB6, the corrupt bill at the center of Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal in history, and it was a topic of contention when Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Oc. 27.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger debuts shopping carts that double as check-out lanes
The Kroger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last week at a Monroe, Ohio, location to unveil the grocer's “store of the future” featuring KroGo carts—a tech-savvy shopping cart that looks to make checkout-free grocery shopping even faster. KroGo is an enhanced shopping cart that features a...
Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate
Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
