winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
GREENVILLE, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: October 31, 2022

Your WYSO Daily News Update: October 31, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Precincts can't take absentee ballot: Ohio's elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's warning comes amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging voters to do just that. A group of Republican election deniers are telling absentee ballot voters that they should hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 and bring them to their local voting location. LaRose told The Associated Press that absentee ballots must be dropped off to their county board of elections main office if they are not mailed by election day. He says poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them. With less than two weeks until the November 8 election, 1,076,049 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or voted early in-person, which is a 1.8% increase over the same point in the 2018 election, according to LaRose's office. So far, 135,889 Ohioans have now voted early in person and 940,160 have requested an absentee ballot by mail.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Preserving History: Ohio Lesbian Archives Receives LGBTQ+ Materials from P&G

As LGBTQ+ history month is coming to a close, organizations including the Ohio Lesbian Archives (OLA) are working to collect, preserve and educate the public on LGBTQ+ history year-round. The OLA was established in 1989, originally above the Crazy Ladies bookstore in Northside. Now operating from the basement of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger debuts shopping carts that double as check-out lanes

The Kroger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony late last week at a Monroe, Ohio, location to unveil the grocer's “store of the future” featuring KroGo carts—a tech-savvy shopping cart that looks to make checkout-free grocery shopping even faster. KroGo is an enhanced shopping cart that features a...
MONROE, OH

