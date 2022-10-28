Your WYSO Daily News Update: October 31, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Precincts can't take absentee ballot: Ohio's elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's warning comes amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging voters to do just that. A group of Republican election deniers are telling absentee ballot voters that they should hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 and bring them to their local voting location. LaRose told The Associated Press that absentee ballots must be dropped off to their county board of elections main office if they are not mailed by election day. He says poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them. With less than two weeks until the November 8 election, 1,076,049 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or voted early in-person, which is a 1.8% increase over the same point in the 2018 election, according to LaRose's office. So far, 135,889 Ohioans have now voted early in person and 940,160 have requested an absentee ballot by mail.

