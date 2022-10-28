ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Warehouses look to hire ahead of holiday rush

By Rhian Lowndes
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cc4M_0ipRhdBj00

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – As hiring struggles continue, businesses across the country are preparing for a busy holiday season.

Adecco has 100 open positions in their Martinsville warehouses, according to Job Mobile Van Captain Trevor Adair, and he expects another 200 to open soon.

“The holiday shopping season comes in and it comes in fast so were looking to staff up and be ready for the demand,” he said.

He spent three days in Martinsville, working through the application process with candidates.

Warehouse employees like Tracy Spicer says without extra hands, current employees are likely to get swamped.

VDOT gives driving tips for Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary weekend

“There’s a lot more people buying online, and all through the warehouse whether it’s receiving or put-away, and I do a little bit of each, all through the warehouse you need a little help this time of year,” he said.

Paige Perdue, senior client development manager, says in order to bring more applicants in, they’re offering incentives like pay bumps.

“We’ll also do some additional stuff with them going into the busy season, feed them some extra meals, a lot of the times we do some gift card incentives,” she said,

They’re also hiring on the spot. Candidates like Shamar Jones walk up, get their paperwork done, and can walk away with a new job.

“They can deny you in a quick five minutes, or wait and you might get in,” he said.

Adair says the Job Mobile drew more than 30 new employees over three days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville’s Market Monster Mash continues despite the rain

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting their sixth annual Market Monster Mash indoors Monday night due to inclement weather. The Halloween event will take place inside the Community Market and is free for everyone. There will be face painting, trunk or treat, food trucks, bouncy houses,...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville job fair will have 50-plus employers with more than 1,300 open positions

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair. The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville Tuesday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

New mom pod at Wasena Park

Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
SALEM, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL

Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
DANVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?

Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Bubba’s Ice Cream of Danville, Virginia Is Now Moving Out To Franklin Turnpike

Bubba’s Ice Cream is famous in Danville, Virginia and it seems like it has been on North Main Street forever. Well, this weekend will be the last weekend at that location is it is now moving. On Facebook, the owners wrote the following: “Y’all the time has come. This Sunday is the last day of the season. But, this year is different. For 64 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream’s home has been at 2626 North Main Street. This weekend will be our last at this location. Please stop by for your favorite dessert. For our 65th season, Bubba’s will be opening at a new location(2455 Franklin Turnpike-next to Rubens Too). Stay tuned for our opening in March 2023!”
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

I-81 clear after traffic delays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: All below incidents have been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: VDOT reports crashes, fires and other blockages were causing traffic problems on I-81 Monday morning. On I-81N at mile marker 134.6 in Roanoke County, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle fire. The north...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy