Warehouses look to hire ahead of holiday rush

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – As hiring struggles continue, businesses across the country are preparing for a busy holiday season.

Adecco has 100 open positions in their Martinsville warehouses, according to Job Mobile Van Captain Trevor Adair, and he expects another 200 to open soon.

“The holiday shopping season comes in and it comes in fast so were looking to staff up and be ready for the demand,” he said.

He spent three days in Martinsville, working through the application process with candidates.

Warehouse employees like Tracy Spicer says without extra hands, current employees are likely to get swamped.

“There’s a lot more people buying online, and all through the warehouse whether it’s receiving or put-away, and I do a little bit of each, all through the warehouse you need a little help this time of year,” he said.

Paige Perdue, senior client development manager, says in order to bring more applicants in, they’re offering incentives like pay bumps.

“We’ll also do some additional stuff with them going into the busy season, feed them some extra meals, a lot of the times we do some gift card incentives,” she said,

They’re also hiring on the spot. Candidates like Shamar Jones walk up, get their paperwork done, and can walk away with a new job.

“They can deny you in a quick five minutes, or wait and you might get in,” he said.

Adair says the Job Mobile drew more than 30 new employees over three days.

