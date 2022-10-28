Read full article on original website
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report 2022: AR HUD is Being Largely Mounted on Vehicles with Local Suppliers Lead the Way - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. PGU becomes the key technology for realizing mass production of AR HUD. At present, although many an OEM has launched AR HUD-enabled models, almost all of them are testing water on small scale. As...
Macard Releases its Flagship WiFi Extender and Repeater, Offering Seamless Signal Extension and Touching Up to 1200 Mbps
Fast, reliable, strong, and super easy to set up, the Macard WiFi Extender and Repeater supports both 2.4GHZ and 5GHZ networks and work with up to 47 devices. In today's world, WiFi is not just a luxury; it's a necessity for every netizen. However, every building, whether a home or office, has some 'dead zones' where the signals either don't reach or have weak strength. Therefore, The MACARD WiFi extender and repeater is a must-have item for anyone who wants to extend their WiFi coverage. It's a single-unit device that can boost signals throughout the space, penetrating walls, floors, and other obstructions and extending signals to every corner of the house and beyond.
LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022. To...
Australia's Mining Sector Facing Critical Worker Shortage
PERTH, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to labour hire agency Techforce Personnel, the mining industry is facing its worst skills crisis with Gen Z turning their backs on the sector due to environmental concerns. A recent report released by the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREE)...
The Reputational Shift of Italian American Stereotypes As Analyzed by the Italian American Reputation Lab (IARL)
Complete report presented October 29th 2022, at the National Italian American Foundation Gala Washington DC. “The Italian American Reputation Lab is a research initiative launched to monitor and assess the reputation values of Italy and Italian Americans. IARL’s methodology is grounded on a series of objective analysis developed in machine learning through a patented Artificial Intelligent process. All the documents and data are formatted in 5 operational Drivers in relation to 5 specific Stakeholder groups”. Stated Davide Ippolito, IARL partner, and director of Reputation Research Inc.
Global Toy Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dream International, Hasbro and Jakks Pacific Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Toy Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report attempts at analysing the global scenarios, trends and patterns that are shaping up this USD 130 Billion. Further, the market is projected to grow with more than USD 165 Billion and above 6% CAGR for 2022-2027. In-order to identify the market dynamics from different angles, the publisher sliced the market into relevant segments.
Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Services Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global small satellite market size reached US$ 3.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
South Korean officials said they didn't have a plan for handling crowds at events with no organizers, like the Halloween crowd crush which killed 155 people
South Korean authorities had no "guidelines or a manual" for crowds at events where there is no organizer, a top safety official said on Monday.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Vietnam...
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
Strategy Analytics: vivo Topped China Smartphone Market in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, China smartphone shipments fell -16% YoY to 67 million units in Q3 2022. vivo regained the top position with 21% market share, followed by OPPO (including OnePlus), Honor, Apple, and Xiaomi. Within Top 5 players, only Apple delivered the annual growth this quarter.
More Hydrogen Refuelling Stations Are on Their Way for Melbourne and Sydney
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As Australia's automotive industry calls for solutions for a more sustainable future, Clara Energy has partnered with Hydrogen Fuels Australia (H2FA) to provide Melbourne and Sydney with even more hydrogen refuelling stations. Experts in car removal, Melbourne-based auto recyclers It Matters To You, explains why this is a significant step toward a greener auto industry.
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022
PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 21, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 21 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.
Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors
Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
