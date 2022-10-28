The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors

Read full article on original website
IronNet Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”) announced today that on October 25, 2022 it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual that requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period (the “Notice”). The NYSE rules require the Company to notify the NYSE, within 10 business days of receipt of the Notice, of its intent to cure this deficiency. The Company has six months following the receipt of the Notice to cure the deficiency and regain compliance. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards.
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Expected Distribution of $28.15 per Share to Stockholders and the Termination of Trading in its Stock on the OTC Market in Connection with Its Plan of Dissolution
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCPK: HWIS), is the former holding company of Home Savings Bank. The Company is in dissolution and today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $28.15 per share to its stockholders effective on or about November 21, 2022. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution approved on March 8, 2022.
Addex Increases Issued Share Capital to Create Treasury Shares
Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development (the Company), announced today that it has issued 32,636,476 new registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each to Addex Pharma SA, its 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. The new shares, issued from the Company’s authorized capital, are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional future financing flexibility. The total number of issued shares increased to 97,909,428 at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, whilst the outstanding shares remain unchanged.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces an Agreement with Janssen for the Evaluation of Three Sonnet Product Candidates
Sonnet's three products, SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 to be evaluated in combination with Janssen's cell therapy assets. In vitro and in vivo evaluations to be conducted by Janssen in preclinical models. Subject to successful results, Sonnet could seek an expanded collaboration. PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 /...
Humanigen Announces Retention of SC&H Capital as Financial Advisor
Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.
GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Launches with ImmutableX
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace with ImmutableX Pty Limited (collectively with its affiliates, “ImmutableX”), which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States.
Personalis Grows Leadership Team with Appointment of Christopher Hall as Senior Vice President and Head, Diagnostics Business
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Christopher Hall as SVP and Head, Diagnostics Business. As part of the executive leadership team, Hall will drive the vision and strategy for commercializing Personalis’ diagnostic product offerings. “We are excited to welcome...
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Distribution
$0.4714 cents per unit distribution declared payable on November 28, 2022. The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 33rd quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on November 28, 2022, to unit holders of record on November 10, 2022.
Skeena Announces Senior Management & Board Appointments
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the planned transition of Randy Reichert to the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Reichert will now hold the position of President, CEO & Director while Walter Coles will continue to remain actively involved with the Company in his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Wyllie Spears Offers Comprehensive, Hands-on Services in all aspects of Labour and Employment Law
Wyllie Spears LLP team represents unions before boards of arbitration, federal and provincial labour boards, other administrative tribunals, as well as courts at every level. Their lawyers are proactive in resolving legal matters and in providing practical and economical counsel and representation in the following Labour Law areas:. Collective agreement...
Superior Drilling Products to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2022
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Company will host a...
Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors
Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report 2022: AR HUD is Being Largely Mounted on Vehicles with Local Suppliers Lead the Way - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. PGU becomes the key technology for realizing mass production of AR HUD. At present, although many an OEM has launched AR HUD-enabled models, almost all of them are testing water on small scale. As...
