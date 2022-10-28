ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Eleven years later, Decatur back on top in conference

(Oct. 28, 2022) The last time the Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team had won a Bayside Conference championship was 11 years ago. The Seahawks finally brought home another title on Monday after defeating the Kent Island Buccaneers, 5-1, in Snow Hill. When the two teams met during the regular...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Best-performing Maryland stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

SD Lady Seahawks playing well heading into playoffs

(Oct. 28, 2022) The Stephen Decatur volleyball team won its final match of the regular season on Monday, three games to two over North Dorchester, as the girls now prepare for playoffs. “I am super proud of the team and how they closed out our regular season. North Dorchester is...
BERLIN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy