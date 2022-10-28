Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night's Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill High School put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill's large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton once again hosts lots of trick or treaters
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was once again a great place for trick or treating, as little spooks and hobgoblins, accompanied by their parents, formed a long line along both sidewalks. Downtown merchants, civic groups and many other organizations set up booths outside the stores to pass out candy and other treats to a long line of children. Some of the organizations participating included the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Northeast State Community College, the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention,
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning author Silas House to talk at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is partnering with Atlas Books to hold an author talk with award-winning novelist Silas House. House will speak at the library on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Town of Unicoi hosting night of Halloween fun
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Candy and Cocoa is being hosted by the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department this Halloween. It’s happening Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-10 p.m. at the Fire Hall located at 3709 Unicoi Drive. It’s a free event featuring candy, hot cocoa and family fire safety tips, rain or shine. Officials with the town […]
Kingsport Times-News
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/31)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru (Jonesborough) featuring decorated pumpkins on display along Main Street will be held Oct. 31. There will be three...
Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
Johnson City Press
Rehearsals underway for ShowTime Christmas event
BLOUNTVILLE — If you enjoy Kingsport ShowTime, the high-energy summertime musical variety show performed by a community cast, then prepare yourself for a holiday treat. Cate Farms in Blountville has announced plans for the inaugural holiday musical revue, "ShowTime Christmas in the Country." Directed by Louise Bailey Dickson, who founded ShowTime in 1988, the family friendly hometown extravaganza will feature holiday songs, sketches, a Nativity, an appearance by Santa, and several guest dancers under the direction of choreographer Dorothy Hanner Ratcliff, a former Radio City Rockette and owner of Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport.
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Johnson City Press
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials
Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remain a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which owns the building, the...
Johnson City Press
New Mural(s) in Town
It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Public Art refreshes Gallery on the Square, new artists added
The Johnson City Public Art Committee will hold an opening reception featuring a new series of artworks for its downtown outdoor display, Gallery on the Square. Initiated in 2018 by the Connect Downtown Johnson City Design Committee, the Gallery on the Square project rotates visual art every few years to enliven and activate the public walkways and allow citizens to experience art in their everyday environment.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Mother, father, daughter and two dogs escape Saturday morning house fire
KINGSPORT — Firefighting crews responded to a fire at a home on Boss Road, off Bridwell Heights Road, around 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the Indian Springs community just east of Kingsport. No one was injured in the fire or fighting it, but it left the house inhabitable for a...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep the Model City beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly...
David Crockett students pass restaurant manager certification exam
Fifteen students at David Crockett High School took and passed an exam often required of restaurant managers.
993thex.com
Speed investigated as contributing factor in fatal Scott County crash
One person is dead and another was seriously injured during a crash that happened in Scott County on Friday evening. According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Route 713 just a mile West of Route 637. A vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, struck...
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Theatre Guild hires full-time executive director
KINGSPORT — John Kaywood, who has been working part time as executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) for the past year, has been hired full time to lead the theater into its next chapter. Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended...
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
