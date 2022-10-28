ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac Biz Times Reports: Lease auction set for floating wind farm near Morro Bay

By Scott Hennessee
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports 43 companies are in the running to bid for the right to build and operate a floating wind farm in deep ocean waters off the coast of Morro Bay.

Reporter Jorge Mercado joined Beth and Scott live on NewsChannel 3-12 to discuss the plan to power more than 1.5 million homes with renewable energy.

