SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports 43 companies are in the running to bid for the right to build and operate a floating wind farm in deep ocean waters off the coast of Morro Bay.

Reporter Jorge Mercado joined Beth and Scott live on NewsChannel 3-12 to discuss the plan to power more than 1.5 million homes with renewable energy.

The post Pac Biz Times Reports: Lease auction set for floating wind farm near Morro Bay appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .