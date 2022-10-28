People getting their panties in a bunch about this, yet are ok with drag shows for kids and boys in girls bathrooms. This country has much bigger issues.
people are so triggered by a noose and so ignorant of the history of nooses within politics that its sad and comical at the same time.all their small minds can do is relate it to racial hangings and they dont even know the symbolism is more simple and not even a big deal.
"I'll take it down after the election." This is the same guy who left up a "TRUMP 2020 NO MORE BULLS**T" flag hanging between trees on his property for a good two months after Trump was defeated. And he didn't blank out letters except for a couple of days after, I suspect, someone complained. He talks about "respect," but what respect does he show for children or their parents who have to see this crap every school day?If his neighbors hang Trump in effigy, will he say "What's the big deal?""Unfit Moron" describes the homeowner here.It may be "protected speech," but he isn't protected from painting himself as a fool.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Comments / 92