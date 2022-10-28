The 20th Ritossa Family Office Investment Summit Achieving Another Successful Year with the Guide of Sir Anthony Ritossa

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services' Founder, Elisabeth Derksen, Launches New Healing Program
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Elisabeth Derksen, the founder of Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services, has recently launched an inspiration and energy healing coaching program that teaches entrepreneurs and single parents to let go of old experiences and make room for new ones. Elisabeth Derksen. To...
Woonsocket Call
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
Woonsocket Call
What Can be Achieved Through a Construction Recruitment Agency
In a variety of ways, labour is critical to the success of construction companies. The staffing requirements are subject to change in tandem with the evolving project specifications. Building and construction-specific employment agencies can be of assistance. Hiring through a construction agency has a number of advantages which you will...
Woonsocket Call
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Expected Distribution of $28.15 per Share to Stockholders and the Termination of Trading in its Stock on the OTC Market in Connection with Its Plan of Dissolution
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCPK: HWIS), is the former holding company of Home Savings Bank. The Company is in dissolution and today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $28.15 per share to its stockholders effective on or about November 21, 2022. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution approved on March 8, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Personalis Grows Leadership Team with Appointment of Christopher Hall as Senior Vice President and Head, Diagnostics Business
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Christopher Hall as SVP and Head, Diagnostics Business. As part of the executive leadership team, Hall will drive the vision and strategy for commercializing Personalis’ diagnostic product offerings. “We are excited to welcome...
Woonsocket Call
Waste Sense Provides Effective Waste Solutions for Facilities Management
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, waste and recycling needs can vary depending on the size and use of the facility. It is therefore crucial to analyse waste streams specific to the facility and develop customised solutions to manage them effectively.
Woonsocket Call
LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022. To...
Woonsocket Call
Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Bonnie Lyn de Bartok as a Director
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Thunder Gold Corporation (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Bonnie-Lyn de Bartok has agreed to join the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms....
Woonsocket Call
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
Woonsocket Call
Humanigen Announces Retention of SC&H Capital as Financial Advisor
Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.
Woonsocket Call
AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology
Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator
Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”
Woonsocket Call
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Woonsocket Call
Skeena Announces Senior Management & Board Appointments
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the planned transition of Randy Reichert to the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Mr. Reichert will now hold the position of President, CEO & Director while Walter Coles will continue to remain actively involved with the Company in his new role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Woonsocket Call
Understanding Electronic and Digital Signatures Law and Best Practice: 1 Day Training Course - December 15th, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electronic and Digital Signatures - Understanding the Law and Best Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Everybody signs documents. In an increasingly virtual world, there are increasingly virtual ways to sign documents - or are there?. The use of electronic signatures rather than 'wet' signatures...
Woonsocket Call
Helo Corp Launches BioSense Health Band Leveraging Blockchain So Wearers Can Own Their Data
OKINAWA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of data-driven wellness and a partner in the Digital Health Sharing Economy, announced the launch of its BioSense health bandTM at a product launch event in Okinawa, Japan.
Woonsocket Call
Wyllie Spears Offers Comprehensive, Hands-on Services in all aspects of Labour and Employment Law
Wyllie Spears LLP team represents unions before boards of arbitration, federal and provincial labour boards, other administrative tribunals, as well as courts at every level. Their lawyers are proactive in resolving legal matters and in providing practical and economical counsel and representation in the following Labour Law areas:. Collective agreement...
Woonsocket Call
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces an Agreement with Janssen for the Evaluation of Three Sonnet Product Candidates
Sonnet's three products, SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 to be evaluated in combination with Janssen's cell therapy assets. In vitro and in vivo evaluations to be conducted by Janssen in preclinical models. Subject to successful results, Sonnet could seek an expanded collaboration. PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 /...
Woonsocket Call
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
Woonsocket Call
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
