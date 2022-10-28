Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Strategy Analytics: vivo Topped China Smartphone Market in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, China smartphone shipments fell -16% YoY to 67 million units in Q3 2022. vivo regained the top position with 21% market share, followed by OPPO (including OnePlus), Honor, Apple, and Xiaomi. Within Top 5 players, only Apple delivered the annual growth this quarter.
Woonsocket Call
Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Services Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global small satellite market size reached US$ 3.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
Woonsocket Call
Global Toy Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dream International, Hasbro and Jakks Pacific Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Toy Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report attempts at analysing the global scenarios, trends and patterns that are shaping up this USD 130 Billion. Further, the market is projected to grow with more than USD 165 Billion and above 6% CAGR for 2022-2027. In-order to identify the market dynamics from different angles, the publisher sliced the market into relevant segments.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned oil company said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
Woonsocket Call
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Forensics Technology Global Market to 2030 - Proactive Initiatives Taken by Government Organizations, Such as Funding to Support Forensic Research Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The...
Woonsocket Call
Weave Launches New Phone Reporting Analytics Feature for Multi-Location Practices
The latest platform enhancement for multi-location businesses is designed to drive operational efficiencies and a better patient experience. Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has launched a new Phone Reporting Analytics feature to drive meaningful insights and efficiencies for multi-location practices. This press...
Woonsocket Call
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Vietnam...
Recap: Sony Group Q2 Earnings
Sony Group SONY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was down $1.64 billion from the same...
Woonsocket Call
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Expected Distribution of $28.15 per Share to Stockholders and the Termination of Trading in its Stock on the OTC Market in Connection with Its Plan of Dissolution
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCPK: HWIS), is the former holding company of Home Savings Bank. The Company is in dissolution and today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $28.15 per share to its stockholders effective on or about November 21, 2022. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution approved on March 8, 2022.
Volatility In Markets Increases Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, but all the major indices recorded gains for the month. The Dow recorded its biggest monthly percentage increase since January 1976. For the month, the blue-chip Dow surged 13.95%, while the S&P jumped around 8%. Investors are now awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy meeting...
Woonsocket Call
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
Woonsocket Call
Australia's Mining Sector Facing Critical Worker Shortage
PERTH, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to labour hire agency Techforce Personnel, the mining industry is facing its worst skills crisis with Gen Z turning their backs on the sector due to environmental concerns. A recent report released by the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREE)...
Woonsocket Call
Valux Digital Becomes a Trusted Member of Rare360
NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Valux Digital, a digital marketing and PR agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is proud to announce it has been accepted into rare360. Rare 360 is a Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM) program dedicated to strengthening, protecting and unifying community-based rare disease patients, their families, allied patient advocates and community-focused stakeholders.
Woonsocket Call
Macard Releases its Flagship WiFi Extender and Repeater, Offering Seamless Signal Extension and Touching Up to 1200 Mbps
Fast, reliable, strong, and super easy to set up, the Macard WiFi Extender and Repeater supports both 2.4GHZ and 5GHZ networks and work with up to 47 devices. In today's world, WiFi is not just a luxury; it's a necessity for every netizen. However, every building, whether a home or office, has some 'dead zones' where the signals either don't reach or have weak strength. Therefore, The MACARD WiFi extender and repeater is a must-have item for anyone who wants to extend their WiFi coverage. It's a single-unit device that can boost signals throughout the space, penetrating walls, floors, and other obstructions and extending signals to every corner of the house and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Report by Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 508.89 million in 2021, USD 697.59 million in...
Woonsocket Call
BOC Sciences Makes Easy Access to Polymerization Tech
Owing to the continuously upgraded synthesis technologies and analytical abilities, BOC Sciences has performed well in the polymer industry, serving the community with a comprehensive product portfolio and valuable technical support. New York, United States - November 1, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — BOC Sciences thoroughly understands the significance of polymers in...
Woonsocket Call
Addex Increases Issued Share Capital to Create Treasury Shares
Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development (the Company), announced today that it has issued 32,636,476 new registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each to Addex Pharma SA, its 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. The new shares, issued from the Company’s authorized capital, are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional future financing flexibility. The total number of issued shares increased to 97,909,428 at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, whilst the outstanding shares remain unchanged.
Woonsocket Call
Survey: M&A forecast remains strong despite rising interest rates
- 72% of M&A professionals expect deal volume to increase over the next six months. - 45% are holding off on deals until after the midterm elections. - 69% have a positive outlook for the U.S. economy despite high inflation and rising interest rates. A new Grant Thornton LLP survey...
Comments / 0