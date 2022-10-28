ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee. "The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said. Pennoyer is an elder member of the First...
Studies suggest excessive screentime damages children's mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children across the U.S. are facing a mental health crisis. Social media is among the reasons for the spike. Countless studies show the negative effects of social media on children. It impacts their mental well-being, self-image and causes feelings of loneliness. Research suggests excessive screen time...
Knoxville police share tips on how to stay safe on Halloween night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween can be a fun time for families, but the Knoxville Police Department wants you to keep safety top of mind as you head out the door Monday night. 10News spoke with Scott Erland, KPD's communications manager, who shared some tips the department wants you to follow on Halloween:
Nonprofit that helps women change their lives hosts online auction fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that advocates for women and supports them as they work to be self-sufficient is hosting an online auction to raise money. Hand Up For Women connects with women facing situations involving addiction, domestic violence, poverty and many other kinds of issues. They provide support systems and mentorship connections, helping women learn the steps to take so they can recover and start living self-sufficiently.
Farragut receives grant for stormwater improvement projects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farragut has secured a $1.7 million grant to fund a variety of stormwater improvement projects, according to a press release from Sen. Richard Briggs. The funds for the project are being distributed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation from the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.
