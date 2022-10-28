KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville is mourning the death of Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the country. On Thursday, the zoo said it humanely euthanized Jumbe. The zoo said last week it placed the giraffe in hospice care because he was having increasing difficulty with mobility and pain due to arthritis in his advanced age.

