Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBIR
Knoxville woman sounds the alarm on the warning signs of IBC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we are sharing the story of a special woman with a special message about a rare cancer called Inflammatory Breast Cancer—a disease Sarah Pattison discovered she had all on her own. "My heart for...
First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee. "The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said. Pennoyer is an elder member of the First...
'Let's beat Kentucky again!' | MEDIC announces annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite the UT vs. Kentucky game being over, the annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition is happening from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19, according to a release from the MEDIC Regional Blood Center. MEDIC will compete against the Kentucky Blood Center to see which organization...
Studies suggest excessive screentime damages children's mental health
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children across the U.S. are facing a mental health crisis. Social media is among the reasons for the spike. Countless studies show the negative effects of social media on children. It impacts their mental well-being, self-image and causes feelings of loneliness. Research suggests excessive screen time...
Vol Navy celebrates 60 years of cheering from the TN river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 60 years, boaters have gathered to party and cheer on the big orange from the water. Floating fans with the Vol Navy have docked ahead of Saturday's game. Paul Kelly is a boat owner whose been a member of the fleet since the 80s. He...
"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween. The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts. Plowman said...
UT's Baker Center partners with City of Knoxville for student fellows program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT students with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy now have the opportunity to work directly in a variety of departments or agencies with the City of Knoxville. Knoxville and the Baker Center have an official agreement for the center's students to work...
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
Lead-based paint inside older homes puts children under six at risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many older homes in East Tennessee may have lead-based paint and carry the risk of poisoning, according to the Tennessee State Department of Health. About one in every 11 kids is at risk of serious health problems, like nerve or brain damage, decreased growth and impaired hearing.
Knoxville police share tips on how to stay safe on Halloween night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Halloween can be a fun time for families, but the Knoxville Police Department wants you to keep safety top of mind as you head out the door Monday night. 10News spoke with Scott Erland, KPD's communications manager, who shared some tips the department wants you to follow on Halloween:
Knoxville Area Urban League creates $250,000 scholarship in honor of retiring leader
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League honored its retiring leader Phyllis Nichols Thursday night at its annual Equal Opportunity Awards Gala, announcing it set up a new scholarship in her name. The $250,000 Phyllis Young Nichols Scholarship was created in honor of Nichols, who announced her retirement...
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
Zoo Knoxville's Jumbe the giraffe euthanized after being placed in hospice care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville is mourning the death of Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the country. On Thursday, the zoo said it humanely euthanized Jumbe. The zoo said last week it placed the giraffe in hospice care because he was having increasing difficulty with mobility and pain due to arthritis in his advanced age.
WBIR
Central High School Bobcat Band wins Alcoa competition
The Bobcat Band is now No. 1 among 17 different schools across East Tennessee. They brought home four awards from the Alcoa Marchin Band Festival.
Nonprofit that helps women change their lives hosts online auction fundraiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that advocates for women and supports them as they work to be self-sufficient is hosting an online auction to raise money. Hand Up For Women connects with women facing situations involving addiction, domestic violence, poverty and many other kinds of issues. They provide support systems and mentorship connections, helping women learn the steps to take so they can recover and start living self-sufficiently.
Metro Drug Coalition's new recovery community center serves 839 people in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In just one month, a new community center created by the Metro Drug Coalition is becoming a major resource for people recovering from substance abuse in Knoxville. They said that 839 people have used The Gateway for recovery-related resources and activities since September 23, when it...
Two pilots with East Tennessee connections to fly over Saturday's game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two pilots connected to the University of Tennessee will fly F-35 fighter jets over campus before Saturday's game against Kentucky. Lt. Col. Jonathan Hassell worked at Neyland when he was young. He sold soft drinks at games to save money for flight lessons. "I would climb...
Caught Off 'Guard': UT's dance team shocks and wows the crowd with an unlikely performer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost it...
Farragut receives grant for stormwater improvement projects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farragut has secured a $1.7 million grant to fund a variety of stormwater improvement projects, according to a press release from Sen. Richard Briggs. The funds for the project are being distributed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation from the state's American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund.
New condos expected to be built in South Knoxville, near James White Parkway bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville could soon be the home of a new condo development, named Honeysuckle. It will be built by the same company that created The Overlook in downtown Knoxville. They plan to build it on top of rolling hills in South Knoxville, next to James White...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0