ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s a creepy good Halloween morning in the Fox 8 Studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Jungle Terry got everyone in the Halloween spirit, including Kenny Crumpton, when he brought some of his spooky and creepy friends to the Fox 8 studio. Students from Cleveland’s Campus International School joined in the festivities. The students were dressed as characters from their favorite books and also had the chance to trick-or-treat with Wayne, Kristi, Stefani and Todd. Click here to learn more about Jungle Terry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Campus International Students enjoy a special Halloween treat

To celebrate Halloween, the Fox 8 News in the Morning crew invited some very special guests to stop by and trick-or-treat. Students from Cleveland's Campus International School dressed as characters from their favorite books and got an early start on the holiday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Haunted NEO Road Trip: Aurora Inn

Surgeon: Ears Ringing? Do This Immediately, It's Genius (Watch) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Portable Heater That Has Taken America by Storm. Smart Lifestyle Trends. Thousands of Boardman Seniors Are Getting Walk-in Tubs with This New Program. Smart Consumer Update. New Heated Vest is...
AURORA, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It's a howlin' good time in the Fox 8 Studio

Jungle Terry brought some of his spooky friends to the Fox 8 studio to kick off a Halloween celebration. Students from Cleveland's Campus International School dressed up as characters from their favorite book to join in the festivities.https://www.jungleterryandfriends.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Say hello to new bison at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcome new bison to the family. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about Blue, Grun and Topaz from Travis Vineyard, an Animal Curator with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Interesting fact, did you know the Cleveland Zoo hasn't had bison since the 1970's. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy