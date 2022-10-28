Read full article on original website
Feds charge man accused of shooting wife at Walmart
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting his wife at an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing a federal charge. Police say 63-year-old Maurice Lacey walked into the break room of the store on Cutler earlier this month and shot Kenisha Wilson in the back of the head. Witnesses told investigators he accused her of […]
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
If anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
sandovalsignpost.com
Family Finds Help Too Late for Distressed School Administrator
A Rio Rancho assistant school principal distraught over health issues and armed with a rifle died in a confrontation with law officers as his family was about to place him in a care facility. On the morning of Oct. 3, Gary Lee DeSanctis’s wife notified a Magistrate Court judge that...
Advocacy group receives mail with anti-Semitic symbols, unknown substance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate-filled message appearing to target Democratic Representative Nathan Small with a mysterious substance in it showed up at the Santa Fe offices of the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. The group promotes conserving New Mexico’s resources and supports representative Small. A spokesperson for CVNM says on Wednesday an employee received […]
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
kunm.org
County clerks face scrutiny and criticism as election conspiracy theories abound
For electoral officials in New Mexico, voting season begins long before election day, with a summer event known as Election School, where county clerks and some of their staff gather in Albuquerque. Some of the curriculum is regular bureaucracy, updated forms and so forth, said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday morning in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says police received reports of a shooting around 12:30 am, on the 700 block of Old Coors Rd. SW. When officers arrived at the location, they found a person that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl
The girl's death on her 10th birthday was a shock for the community. The girl's mother will be sentenced next month for her role.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Army officials say he is 29 years old.
rrobserver.com
Two fatalities in separate crashes overnight in ABQ
Albuquerque police reported two people were killed in separate crashes across Albuquerque in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The first crash occurred around 2 a.m. in Northwest Albuquerque near St. Pius High School at Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive. Officers discovered...
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
NBC News
