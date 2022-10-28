ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Feds charge man accused of shooting wife at Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting his wife at an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing a federal charge. Police say 63-year-old Maurice Lacey walked into the break room of the store on Cutler earlier this month and shot Kenisha Wilson in the back of the head. Witnesses told investigators he accused her of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Family Finds Help Too Late for Distressed School Administrator

A Rio Rancho assistant school principal distraught over health issues and armed with a rifle died in a confrontation with law officers as his family was about to place him in a care facility. On the morning of Oct. 3, Gary Lee DeSanctis’s wife notified a Magistrate Court judge that...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Advocacy group receives mail with anti-Semitic symbols, unknown substance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate-filled message appearing to target Democratic Representative Nathan Small with a mysterious substance in it showed up at the Santa Fe offices of the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. The group promotes conserving New Mexico’s resources and supports representative Small. A spokesperson for CVNM says on Wednesday an employee received […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
FLORIDA STATE
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in southwest Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday morning in southwest Albuquerque. An APD spokesman says police received reports of a shooting around 12:30 am, on the 700 block of Old Coors Rd. SW. When officers arrived at the location, they found a person that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
rrobserver.com

Two fatalities in separate crashes overnight in ABQ

Albuquerque police reported two people were killed in separate crashes across Albuquerque in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. The first crash occurred around 2 a.m. in Northwest Albuquerque near St. Pius High School at Coors Boulevard and St. Joseph’s Drive. Officers discovered...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

NBC News

528K+
Followers
59K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy