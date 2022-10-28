Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home
A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
San Jose Police Investigate Two Late Night Fatal Shootings
The San Jose Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police first responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the two men shot at the scene were transported...
Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause
Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide
San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose
The San Jose Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of S. 1st Street at 1:17 a.m. Two men were transported to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is stabilized,...
Leaders Worry About Safety as San Jose Police Deal With Understaffing
The weekend before Halloween brought shootings, homicides and stabbings to the South Bay. San Jose police held a press conference Monday and talked about the violent weekend, and how much it stretched its limited staff over the weekend. The San Jose Police Officers' Association also held a press conference, and...
Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow
A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
San Jose Police Search for Stabbing Suspect
Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing of a woman left for dead in San Jose Friday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on South 22nd Avenue, between East Williams and East San Antonio streets in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood. Police said the woman was taken...
Police Arrest Man With Knife and Duct Tape Hiding in Woman's Closet
Benicia police early Sunday morning arrested a man after he was found hiding in a resident's closet. A woman living on the 1300 block of West K St. called police about 2:45 a.m. saying she'd heard noises coming from a bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her while she waited for the officers outside.
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police
A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
‘Not So Spooky' Halloween Provides Safe Space for Children With Special Needs
One Bay Area family has created a space that's the opposite of scary this Halloween. Their "Not So Spooky" Halloween setup is designed for children with special needs. Maria and Abe Jackson and their family turned their Vacaville garage into a happy haunted house filled with cartoon characters and upbeat themes.
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Retires as Trial Nears End
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced her immediate retirement Monday, a move that comes as she awaits a verdict in her civil corruption trial. Smith, a six-term sheriff, leaves a department where she's worked nearly 50 years. "She wanted to retire on her own terms," said Rich Robinson,...
Paul Pelosi Recovering After Violent Attack in San Francisco Home
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, at an emotional late Friday afternoon news conference from police headquarters, said the early morning break-in and the ensuing violent assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their Pacific Heights residence was "intentional". Scott said the assault was "not a random...
Pedestrian Safety a Halloween Concern on Dangerous San Jose Streets
A surge in pedestrian deaths on San Jose streets this year has some parents concerned as kids head out Monday night for Halloween trick-or-treating. Halloween might feel a little less festive in the Bay Area's largest city, and not just because the holiday falls on a Monday. San Jose has...
Boss Recalls Suspect in Pelosi Attack's Descent Into Extremism
When Frank Ciccarelli hired David DePape, he was homeless and living under a tree in Berkeley’s Aquatic Park. But he was quiet, likeable and a steady worker building decks with Ciccarelli for six years, he recalled Monday. And politically liberal. Three years ago, Ciccarelli worked out a way for...
M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SF City Leaders React Following Paul Pelosi Attack
San Francisco city leaders are reacting after Paul Pelosi was attacked at his home. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Saturday that his department is working in partnership with the FBI, U.S. Capitol police, the U.S. Attorney and the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office. Scott told NBC...
Doctors Reach Tentative Agreement With Santa Clara County, Cancel Strike
South Bay doctors have reached a tentative agreement with Santa Clara County. Last week, 450 physicians, dentists, and podiatrists announced they were going to walk off the job next month over staffing issues. They said there are not enough employees at the Sprawling County Hospital Complex, leaving them so overworked,...
Looming South Bay Physicians Strike Averted With Tentative Contract Agreement
Santa Clara County leaders and a physicians union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Friday, staving off a possible strike. Valley Physicians Group and county supervisors released a statement saying the strike tentatively planned for Nov. 1 would not be held. The union represents the physicians, podiatrists and...
