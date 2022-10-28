ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home

A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Investigate Two Late Night Fatal Shootings

The San Jose Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police first responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the two men shot at the scene were transported...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Resume Halloween Celebrations After COVID Pause

Some are calling it the resurrection of Halloween. After the pandemic put a damper on celebrations these past two years, some are making up for it by going big this year. When you visit the Albertson family's San Jose home, it feels like you are stepping into several Pixar films at once.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide

San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Double Stabbing in San Jose

The San Jose Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of S. 1st Street at 1:17 a.m. Two men were transported to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is stabilized,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Leaders Worry About Safety as San Jose Police Deal With Understaffing

The weekend before Halloween brought shootings, homicides and stabbings to the South Bay. San Jose police held a press conference Monday and talked about the violent weekend, and how much it stretched its limited staff over the weekend. The San Jose Police Officers' Association also held a press conference, and...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow

A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard. NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Search for Stabbing Suspect

Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing of a woman left for dead in San Jose Friday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on South 22nd Avenue, between East Williams and East San Antonio streets in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood. Police said the woman was taken...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Man With Knife and Duct Tape Hiding in Woman's Closet

Benicia police early Sunday morning arrested a man after he was found hiding in a resident's closet. A woman living on the 1300 block of West K St. called police about 2:45 a.m. saying she'd heard noises coming from a bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her while she waited for the officers outside.
BENICIA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo Backyard: Police

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in a San Mateo neighborhood, according to police. Residents saw the mountain lion jump into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the big cat walking around. There were no other sightings in the...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith Retires as Trial Nears End

Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced her immediate retirement Monday, a move that comes as she awaits a verdict in her civil corruption trial. Smith, a six-term sheriff, leaves a department where she's worked nearly 50 years. "She wanted to retire on her own terms," said Rich Robinson,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Paul Pelosi Recovering After Violent Attack in San Francisco Home

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, at an emotional late Friday afternoon news conference from police headquarters, said the early morning break-in and the ensuing violent assault on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at their Pacific Heights residence was "intentional". Scott said the assault was "not a random...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Safety a Halloween Concern on Dangerous San Jose Streets

A surge in pedestrian deaths on San Jose streets this year has some parents concerned as kids head out Monday night for Halloween trick-or-treating. Halloween might feel a little less festive in the Bay Area's largest city, and not just because the holiday falls on a Monday. San Jose has...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Boss Recalls Suspect in Pelosi Attack's Descent Into Extremism

When Frank Ciccarelli hired David DePape, he was homeless and living under a tree in Berkeley’s Aquatic Park. But he was quiet, likeable and a steady worker building decks with Ciccarelli for six years, he recalled Monday. And politically liberal. Three years ago, Ciccarelli worked out a way for...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.9 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck early Monday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 12:21 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. The epicenter was near where a 5.1 magnitude quake was centered when...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF City Leaders React Following Paul Pelosi Attack

San Francisco city leaders are reacting after Paul Pelosi was attacked at his home. San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Saturday that his department is working in partnership with the FBI, U.S. Capitol police, the U.S. Attorney and the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office. Scott told NBC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

