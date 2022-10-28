Rockets To Face Trail Blazers Without All-Star Point Guard Damian Lillard

The Houston Rockets will take on a wounded Trail Blazers team without the services of All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will play the second game of their west coast road trip Friday night when they face off against the 4-1 Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard's MVP-caliber performance was the reason behind the Blazers' hot start. But the Rockets will be facing a Blazers team without the services of their six-time All-Star.

The Trail Blazers announced Thursday afternoon that Lillard will miss Friday's contest against the Rockets and an additional two weeks due to a right calf strain. Lillard sustained the injury Wednesday night amid Portland's 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat.

Lillard was averaging 33.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds at the time of his injury.

"It felt the same to start the third, but on that last shot that I made, when I rose up, I felt it get really tight," Lillard said. "When I went back on defense, it felt fine running up the court. Then the next time I made another move, I felt how tight it was."

Lillard missed 53 games during the 2021-22 campaign after having abdominal surgery in January. The Trail Blazers finished the season with a 27-55 record without Lillard, which included the Rockets winning a pair of games.

The Rockets will be entering the Moda Center hoping to bounce back following a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz . Tip-off is slated for 9 P.M. CT.

