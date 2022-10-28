Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
West Jefferson lane restrictions extended a week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of West Jefferson will continue to have lane restrictions for another week. Work on the section of the road near where a new shopping center with a Peter Franklin jewelry store between Time Corners and the Apple Glen/Jefferson Pointe complex had been expected to be completed by the end of October.
Lindenwood Cemetery honors Allen County victims of COVID-19 with monument
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County. The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.
Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
More Narcan kits installed around Fort Wayne to fight opioid crisis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Narcan kits were installed Monday in Fort Wayne, in an effort to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance is helping those who overdose in the community by putting up six new opioid rescue kits, starting with Trinity United Methodist Church.
Ohio police: OVI arrest leads to discovery of meth, fentanyl
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An arrest made by police regarding operating a motor vehicle while impaired led to the discover of drugs, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The MCSO said 32-year-old David Wheeler was taken to jail Oct. 30 by Celina Police Department (CPD) officers...
SUV ends up in Wells County river after swerving to avoid crash
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Auburn motorcyclist suffers ‘severe ankle injury’ after trying to pop a wheelie
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after police say the man suffered injuries while trying to pop a wheelie on his motorcycle. Police say 18-year-old Briant Mosquera was traveling southbound near the 4000 block of County Road 47 around 4:50...
Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
Meet the Candidates: Troy Hershberger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters and we’re continuing our Meet the Candidates series, beyond the ballot. Republican Troy Hershberger is running for Allen County Sheriff. Learn more about him in the interview above. Republican Troy Hershberger faces Democrat Kevin Hunter to...
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wraps up 2022 with final Halloween festivities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo wrapped up its Halloween festivities and the 2022 season Sunday with the conclusion of Pumpkin Day. Pumpkin Day consisted of a Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp Animal Enrichment event, as well as a game were people could guess the weight of a pumpkin.
Kindergarteners show off Halloween costumes in NACS parade
ALLEN COUNTY Ind. (WANE) – Little ghouls and goblins paraded around a Fort Wayne elementary school on Halloween. Students in Northwest Allen County Schools got the chance to show off their costumes- complete with superheroes and princesses- during a parade through Eel River Elementary on Monday morning. The students...
Elf the Musical returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you’re Buddy the Elf, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas. And the tale of Santa’s biggest Elf is coming to life starting next weekend. Civic Theatre cast members stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the upcoming performances. See...
Man of the cloth: Wallstrom departs Vera Bradley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Almost nothing.”. That’s how outgoing CEO Rob Wallstrom, 56, described his knowledge of Vera Bradley in 2013 before he was asked to leave his corporate position with Saks Fifth Avenue, move to Fort Wayne and run the company. “I had grown up...
Sweets So Geek closes its doors after 10 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years. The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores...
