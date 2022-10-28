FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.

