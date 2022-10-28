ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Man moves to withdraw guilty plea, will face murder in homicide of woman at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again. In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips

HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

West Jefferson lane restrictions extended a week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of West Jefferson will continue to have lane restrictions for another week. Work on the section of the road near where a new shopping center with a Peter Franklin jewelry store between Time Corners and the Apple Glen/Jefferson Pointe complex had been expected to be completed by the end of October.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Lindenwood Cemetery honors Allen County victims of COVID-19 with monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lindenwood Cemetery unveiled a 5-foot black granite monument Saturday afternoon to honor COVID-19 victims in Allen County. The monument, along with the four curved black granite benches that surround it, serve as a memorial to the 1,200 victims and over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County since the pandemic began.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne leaf collection begins on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Street Department will begin its annual leaf collection service on Monday, Oct. 31. Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus joined First News Sunday Oct. 30 to share how the process works and what people should and shouldn’t do. The Street...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne wins award for best-tasting water in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water recently chose Fort Wayne as the best-tasting water in Indiana during the organization’s 2022 Fall Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Judges at the Indiana Alliance event evaluate water clarity, odor and taste to determine the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

More Narcan kits installed around Fort Wayne to fight opioid crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Narcan kits were installed Monday in Fort Wayne, in an effort to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance is helping those who overdose in the community by putting up six new opioid rescue kits, starting with Trinity United Methodist Church.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio police: OVI arrest leads to discovery of meth, fentanyl

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An arrest made by police regarding operating a motor vehicle while impaired led to the discover of drugs, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The MCSO said 32-year-old David Wheeler was taken to jail Oct. 30 by Celina Police Department (CPD) officers...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

SUV ends up in Wells County river after swerving to avoid crash

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet the Candidates: Troy Hershberger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters and we’re continuing our Meet the Candidates series, beyond the ballot. Republican Troy Hershberger is running for Allen County Sheriff. Learn more about him in the interview above. Republican Troy Hershberger faces Democrat Kevin Hunter to...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Kindergarteners show off Halloween costumes in NACS parade

ALLEN COUNTY Ind. (WANE) – Little ghouls and goblins paraded around a Fort Wayne elementary school on Halloween. Students in Northwest Allen County Schools got the chance to show off their costumes- complete with superheroes and princesses- during a parade through Eel River Elementary on Monday morning. The students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Elf the Musical returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When you’re Buddy the Elf, it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas. And the tale of Santa’s biggest Elf is coming to life starting next weekend. Civic Theatre cast members stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the upcoming performances. See...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man of the cloth: Wallstrom departs Vera Bradley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Almost nothing.”. That’s how outgoing CEO Rob Wallstrom, 56, described his knowledge of Vera Bradley in 2013 before he was asked to leave his corporate position with Saks Fifth Avenue, move to Fort Wayne and run the company. “I had grown up...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sweets So Geek closes its doors after 10 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweets So Geek, a self-described “new-fangled confectionaries” shop, closed its doors Sunday evening after 10 years. The store officially closed at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Sweets So Geek got its start in 2011 when the two owners started selling chocolates at local stores...
