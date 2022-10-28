Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WJHG-TV
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes total closure of Hwy. 98; details on detours
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
WEAR
UPDATE: Troopers looking for box truck involved in rollover crash in Walton County
UPDATE - 11 A.M. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers are trying to locate a box truck involved in Monday morning's semi rollover crash on I-10 east in Walton County. The crash happened near the area of mile marker 71. The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash around 8:30 a.m.
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
WJHG-TV
Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights. The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween. But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.
Destin Log
More than a nice view: Why Destin's new fire station is located in a former wedding venue
What used to be a place where couples would exchange wedding vows is now Destin's newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay. The Destin Fire Control District purchased the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Ave.for $2.3 million and started running calls from the area as early as July 2021. But the...
WJHG-TV
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
police1.com
Deputy saves man from submerged car, then responds to rollover on same night
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — One Florida deputy came to the rescue at two different crashes in one night, and it started with the jarring moment when he saw hands gripping the steering wheel of a sinking truck, officials say. The hectic series of events began around 10 p.m. Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
wdhn.com
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
Fort Walton Beach to ban smoking, vaping at city parks and beaches
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council is banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and beaches. The new ordinance passed on the first reading Tuesday, Oct. 25 comes after a 3 to 4 year battle in the Florida legislature to let city governments regulate smoking laws. City manager […]
WEAR
At least 1 dead after crash on State Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to State Road 83 near County Highway 192 at around 9:02 p.m. The roadway is completely blocked. Walton County Fire Rescue is assisting. WEAR News...
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
mypanhandle.com
Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
WJHG-TV
ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year. The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday. ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year....
People takeover Downtown Panama City in Halloween costumes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is on Monday but some showed off their costumes a few days early. McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City was full of spooky festivities on Saturday. City officials and local vendors came together to host Panama City’s Fall Fest. The day kicked off at 8 a.m. and the fun […]
