q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede
Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
KING-5
Fire in Downtown Sumner damages businesses
Main Street in downtown Sumner closed due to a 3-alarm fire early Friday morning. Officials said "multiple" businesses were damaged by the fire.
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage - it wasn't our turn
Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
q13fox.com
Community reeling after fire burns down multiple Sumner businesses
Multiple businesses in downtown Sumner were damaged after a fire early Friday morning. Several businesses were on fire and crews had to shut down Main Street from Fryar Ave to Wood Ave for the response.
5 more Tri-Cities COVID deaths. Hospitals admitting more children for RSV
Winter COVID, flu and RSV cases worry WA health officials
q13fox.com
3-alarm fire burns multiple businesses in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. - Multiple businesses in downtown Sumner were damaged after a fire early Friday morning. At about 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of commercial fire in the 1000 block of Main Street. Several businesses were on fire and crews had to shut down Main Street from Fryar...
bellevuereporter.com
Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
KING-5
30 units respond to fire in historic downtown Sumner
Dozens of fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner early Friday morning. Fire crews said “multiple” businesses were damaged.
rtands.com
Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project
A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Skagit County Republicans claim 'anomalies' in voter rolls. Here's what we found
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans in Skagit County said there are thousands of "anomalies" in the county voter rolls. They claim dead people, non-citizens and incompetent voters have cast ballots in recent elections. But what is really going on?. No one came to Marilyn Wheeler’s door. No one called...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
KING-5
BREAKING: Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed due to bomb threat
Officials say students who normally ride the bus are being bussed home now. Students who walk are being escorted to Sunny Hill Elementary for pick up.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Expect wave after wave of rainstorms to hit Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts rainstorms throughout Snohomish County with no little to no chance of sun this week. According to AccuWeather, “a dip in the jet stream and a storm pushing into the Northwest on Monday will set the stage for wave after wave of storms to push through the area.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
KING 5
