Fact Check | DeJear social media post says Reynolds thinks nurses required education, but she didn’t say that
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During the lone Iowa gubernatorial debate, Kim Reynolds made a statement that Deidre Dejear – Reynolds’ Democratic opponent – said shows Reynolds believes nurses don’t have a college degree.
Iowa Arts Council offers Folk Arts Grant to Iowan organizations
Iowa is home to a variety of forms of folk art, such as pottery, spinning, and sculpting. These art forms play an important role not only in equipping people with valuable skills, but also in holding the community together through the collective creation of art based on everyday life. The...
