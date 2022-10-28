ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen: ‘I don’t see signs of a recession’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
FILE – Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen speaks about the Biden Administration’s economic agenda on Sept. 8, 2022, in Dearborn, Mich. Yellen laid out her vision for a modernized, responsive, tech-savvy tax collection agency equipped to manage twenty-first-century challenges at an agency office in New Carrollton, Md., Thursday, Sept. 15. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said she does not see signs of a recession after the Commerce Department released data showing the economy rebounded in the third quarter of the year.

Speaking on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” in Ohio, Yellen said that “what we’re seeing right now is solid growth this quarter” in the economy and low unemployment across the workforce.

“It’s very natural that growth would slow. And it has over the first three quarters of this year, but it continues to be OK,” she said. “We have a very strong labor market. I don’t see signs of a recession in this economy at this point.”

On Thursday, data from the Commerce Department showed U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent between July and September, a healthy sign after six months of a shrinking economy.

Still, much of the growth in third quarter GDP was driven by a surge in exports, and some leading economists are not expecting growth to continue later this year or early next year.

With inflation at a 40-year high, the Biden administration has been on the defensive during an election year, repeatedly listing other indicators of a strong economy such as high job growth and healthy consumer spending to indicate a recession is not on the horizon.

But economists and business executives have pointed to the fact the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates dramatically this year in an effort to curb inflation, which could potentially cut into the job market and other healthy areas of the economy.

Sixty-three percent of economists believe a recession will occur within the next year, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, and the United Nations has warned of a global recession that would create further challenges for the U.S.

On Thursday, Yellen said inflation is “unacceptably high and Americans feel that every day” but stressed the economy was not performing poorly and the administration was not getting credit for fending off worse outcomes for American families.

“This is not an economy that’s in recession and we continue to do well,” the Treasury secretary told CNN. “There were several problems that we could have had, and difficulties many families American families could have faced.

“These are problems we don’t have, because of what the Biden administration has done,” she added. “So, often one doesn’t get credit for problems that don’t exist.”

Rosalyn Scheid
3d ago

Never in my lifetime have I seen such incompetent people holding powerful positions. From the president on down, America is in deep trouble. We can NOT last another 2 years with this insane, evil, government. Biden MUST be impeached, Kamala also, and have Americans that love America in power.

Fly The Flag
4d ago

The definition of a recession is two negative quarters of GDP in a row….we’ve had that. Just another Biden flunkie being a spin doctor!

Thomas Paine
3d ago

she also said inflation would not be an issue. then when it was , she said it was transitory. this woman knows better. she is lying and she knows it

