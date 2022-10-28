Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
World Series Game 3: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free
The 2022 World Series shifts to Philadelphia on Monday night for a pivotal Game 3 after the teams split the first two games in Houston. Monday’s matchup will be the first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009. Righty Lance McCullers (4-2, 2.27 ERA) will take the...
Dave Dombrowski, John Henry haven’t spoken since Red Sox firing (report)
Red Sox principal owner John Henry and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski have known each other for decades, having worked together in Florida and Boston. It appears, though, that the relationship between the two men is significantly fractured after Henry fired Dombrowski in surprising fashion in Sept. 2019.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain
Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros was moved to Tuesday, officials said.
James Paxton’s 2-year, $26M option a tough roster decision for Red Sox
One of the first decisions the Red Sox will make this offseason will be a unique and complicated one. With the end of the World Series just days away, the team’s call on James Paxton’s unusual club option looms large. Here’s a quick refresher: When the Red Sox...
Red Sox prospects: Nick Yorke leads AFL with 7 doubles, Stephen Scott has 4 homers
Red Sox 2020 first-round draft pick Nick Yorke began the 2022 season ranked No. 31 on Baseball America’s Top 100 list. He won the 2021 Red Sox minor league offensive player of the year award. But he regressed in 2022 and has dropped completely out of Baseball America’s top...
Red Sox roster analysis: Outfield a major area of need this winter with Aaron Judge, other top options available
With the World Series underway, it’s time to break down each part of the Red Sox’ roster entering an extremely busy winter for the club. Next up, a look at Boston’s outfield heading into 2023:. WHERE DO THINGS STAND?. The Red Sox spent 2022 piecing their outfield...
Red Sox roster move: Tyler Danish elects free agency after being outrighted, 40-man at 39 players
The Red Sox have outrighted right-handed reliever Tyler Danish off the 40-man roster. He has elected to become a free agent. Boston’s 40-man roster now is at 39 players. The 28-year-old Danish went 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and three holds in 32 outings (40 ⅓ innings) for Boston in 2022. He missed 45 games (from July 7-Aug. 28) with a right forearm strain. He pitched fairly well before landing on the IL, posting a 4.02 ERA in 31 ⅓ innings.
Bill Belichick, a big Derek Jeter fan, praises Jabrill Peppers’ ‘shortstop play’
Just in time for the World Series, safety Jabrill Peppers showed off his shortstop skills. That’s the way Bill Belichick phrased it after Peppers made what he called a “big-time shortstop play” to recover a late onside kick attempt in the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Red Sox do not plan to extend J.D. Martinez a $19.65M qualifying offer (report)
The Boston Red Sox do not plan to extend designated hitter J.D. Martinez a $19.65 million qualifying offer, New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported. The Red Sox have not made any final decisions on qualifying offers yet, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in a text. Martinez, who turned...
