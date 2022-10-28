ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Red Sox roster move: Tyler Danish elects free agency after being outrighted, 40-man at 39 players

The Red Sox have outrighted right-handed reliever Tyler Danish off the 40-man roster. He has elected to become a free agent. Boston’s 40-man roster now is at 39 players. The 28-year-old Danish went 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and three holds in 32 outings (40 ⅓ innings) for Boston in 2022. He missed 45 games (from July 7-Aug. 28) with a right forearm strain. He pitched fairly well before landing on the IL, posting a 4.02 ERA in 31 ⅓ innings.
