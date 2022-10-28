ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Blackhawk Christian aiming for return to state finals

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian volleyball team is one win away from the state finals, as the Braves (32-4) will face Southwood (31-3) in the 1A semi-state match this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Plymouth.

The Braves are coming off a sweep of Marquette Catholic in the regional title match this past Saturday at Culver. Southwood also earned a sweep in its regional title match, besting Daleville 3-0 at Clinton Central.

Blackhawk is led by the junior duo of Allie Boyer and Abbie Cresse up front. Boyer leads the Braves with 387 kills while Cresse is right behind with 329.

Cresse leads the team with 92 total blocks, while Delaney Kintz is second with 51.

Senior Bella Lozano leads the team with 63 aces, setter Leena Leichty is tops on the team with 934 assists this season, while Emi Wood’s 488 digs pace the Braves.

The Braves are looking for the program’s second semi-state title, as Blackhawk Christian won semi-state in 2016 and went on to win the 2A state crown that season.

