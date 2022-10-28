Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
United Way of Greater New Bedford Needs You to Be a Hunger Hero This Thanksgiving
We're back at it again for the 30th year in a row. Formerly 'Cans Across the Park,' this food drive has been held every year at Buttonwood Park and has continuously benefited United Way of Greater New Bedford's Hunger Heroes Project. In previous years, the community has dropped off food...
New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale
It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Hotel for Homeless Dogs hosts Howl-o-Ween walk
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of people showed up at Goddard Memorial State Park Sunday for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk. The free fall event, put on by the Hotel for Homeless Dogs included live music, dozens of local vendors and food. Many of the dogs and their owners were...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming
Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
Here Are Seven SouthCoast Bars I Wish Had Escalators Instead of Stairs
Before you come at me with "Wow, look at this last guy", just know that this is nothing less than satirical. No harm is done through this article and as a matter of fact, not only do I mean no harm, this is simply friendly bar chatter amongst friends. Are...
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Having a hard time finding candy on Halloween night? One North Providence mother has a solution
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For parents in North Providence, finding candy on Halloween night has been easy thanks to one mother. Three years ago, Erin Nascimento created a trick-or-treat trail after she took her daughter out for the spooky holiday to find a ghost town. “We were so...
Free Fall River Halloween party to bring caricatures, games, Face Painting, pizza, music
The Fall River community is invited to start their Halloween partying on Monday afternoon. Greater Fall River RE-CREATION’s Halloween Party returns this year to 45 Rock Street in Fall River. The spooky fun begins on October 31 with the event running for two hours beginning at 5pm and concluding...
How Fall River and Sharon Osbourne Have Been Connected Since the 1800s
Did you know that an infamous rock 'n’ roll family has ties to Fall River?. While it is well-known that Central Congregational Church was the setting for Aerosmith’s music video for "Cryin'," it turns out that Sharon Osbourne also has ties to a church just a few blocks down: St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Do SouthCoast Kids Still Get a Weekly Allowance?
Back in the day when indentured servitude was still tolerated, if not encouraged, your humble correspondent pushed a lawn mower through what seemed to be acres of grasslands in our backyard for the few measly bucks my old man would toss my way each week. Hauling out the trash cans...
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
