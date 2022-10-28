HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO