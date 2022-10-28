Read full article on original website
Melanated.
4d ago
wow on hold and don't know when it will get started. This sounds like there needs to be an investigation. Who authorized the contract.
Related
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
KHOU
Driver pulled over after driving golf cart on Gulf Freeway, police say
WEBSTER, Texas — As if traffic in the Houston area isn't bad enough. Drivers on the Gulf Freeway had to play through a unique hazard Monday morning after a driver in a golf cart was pulled over while driving on the freeway, according to police. It happened around 5...
wtaw.com
TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”
Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
40-mile Spring Creek Greenway to stretch across The Woodlands
The Woodlands will include a portion of the 40-mile Spring Creek Greenway that will connect the region. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) An interlocal agreement between Harris County and The Woodlands Township received township approval Oct. 26 for $5 million toward the Spring Creek Greenway project, which will run through the George Mitchell Nature Preserve.
mocomotive.com
FIRE DESTROYS NEW CANEY MOBILE HOME
At 1:30 am Sunday motorists started calling 911 reporting a house on fire in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. East Montgomery County responded to the scene. With a station just a mile down the road, they arrived to find the mobile h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-new-caney-mobile-home-2/
Click2Houston.com
Vehicle found in bayou several hours after it crashed in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they say someone reported seeing a car being driven into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday. According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut Street. Police say the crash is believed to have occurred...
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash
HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase. "I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.
mocomotive.com
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
onscene.tv
Crews Respond to Ripping Structure Fire | Harris County, TX
10.27.2022 | 11:28 PM | HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. Arriving units located heavy fire to the structure. Crews had to shuttle in water due to no nearby fire hydrants. There was no one on property when fire crews arrived. No...
fox26houston.com
Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for kidnapping suspect after chase, crash in Magnolia, HCSO says
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a search was underway overnight in Magnolia Monday for one of two suspects accused of a possible kidnapping. HCSO responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they...
This Texas Town Is Getting Its First H-E-B!
H-E-B revealed plans to open up a new H-E-B location in...
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
