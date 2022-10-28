ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 3

Melanated.
4d ago

wow on hold and don't know when it will get started. This sounds like there needs to be an investigation. Who authorized the contract.

Reply
3
Related
KHOU

Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”

Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

FIRE DESTROYS NEW CANEY MOBILE HOME

At 1:30 am Sunday motorists started calling 911 reporting a house on fire in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. East Montgomery County responded to the scene. With a station just a mile down the road, they arrived to find the mobile h…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-new-caney-mobile-home-2/
NEW CANEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back

Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-

A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
MONTGOMERY, TX
onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Ripping Structure Fire | Harris County, TX

10.27.2022 | 11:28 PM | HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. Arriving units located heavy fire to the structure. Crews had to shuttle in water due to no nearby fire hydrants. There was no one on property when fire crews arrived. No...
fox26houston.com

Missing elderly: Police ask for help locating woman with dementia in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating an elderly woman last seen in northeast Houston. 66-year-old Brenda Thibodeaux, also known as Ann, was last seen on Oct. 29 around 9:30 p.m. leaving her home near the 5800 block of Liberty Road near the Greater Fifth Ward. She is reported to be diagnosed with dementia.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy