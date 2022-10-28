Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
penbaypilot.com
Here’s when and where Camden Hills, Islesboro will play for regional soccer crowns
AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals’ Association has set the contest details for the high school regional soccer championships, and two local squads are set to vie for a berth in state championship contests. Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Class A North ~ Cony Middle/High School, Augusta. 4:00 p.m. Boys...
penbaypilot.com
Time set for Belfast field hockey regional championship game
AUGUSTA — Match details for the high school regional field hockey championships have been set by the Maine Principals’ Association. All regional title contests will be played Wednesday, Nov. 2 with the northern contests at Gardiner Area High School and the southern contests at Biddeford School. Northern Championships.
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Oct. 30 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Sunday, Oct. 30 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department.
penbaypilot.com
Wonder-twin powers activate; Rockland needs new blood
Rockland needs new blood. Young blood. Considering the age of the average Mainer, 40-somethings still qualify as young. Luckily for the denizens of Rockland, we have two experienced, highly motivated forty something candidates running for Rockland City Council. Adam Lachman and Penelope York. Adam has over a decade of experience...
penbaypilot.com
Sally J. Smith, obituary
JEFFERSON — Sally J. Smith, 73, passed away at Maine General Hospital on October 27, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Sally was born on December 18, 1948, in Rockland, the daughter of Oscar and Almacia Jane (Wellman) Upham. Sally grew up in Union and attended local schools and graduated from Thompson Memorial High School in Union. She also attended business school in Portland.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Michelle L. Brown, of Swanville, and Frank E. Brown, of Swanville, were married Sept. 21, 2001, in Belfast and divorced Sept. 26. Kathryn H. Kahrs, of Burnham, and William R. Kahrs, of Staatsburg, New York, were married...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Garden Club welcomes new members
CAMDEN — The Camden Garden Club welcomes new members. The Club celebrated the new additions during the traditional New Members Coffee which took place October 14 at the home of Membership Chair Karen Cease. 14 new members joined the Club in 2022, bringing the total membership to 88. New...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston and Rockport dress up for Halloween 2022
Residents and business associates in Thomaston, Rockland, and Rockport dressed up and stepped out for Halloween 2022, Monday, Oct. 31, sharing creative costumes, mixing and mingling, and of course, snagging fun-size wrappers of sweetness. In Thomaston, families gathered between the middle school and the Lura Libby municipal building for a...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Rotary appreciates support for inaugural cornhole event
Rockland Rotary sponsored their 1st Cornhole Tournament for adults and children on a gorgeous fall day at the American Legion, Saturday, October 16, 2022. We sold delicious homemade baked items, Charlie's famous chili, grilled cheeseburgers & hotdogs. Rockland Rotary would like to thank the American Legion, all who generously donated raffle items, baked goods, and helped with this event.
penbaypilot.com
Joyce Collins Rose, notice
SEARSMONT — Joyce Collins Rose, 75 of Searmont, passed away on October 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service and family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For her full life story and to share condolences with the family visit...
penbaypilot.com
If Rocky said they would fly, they’d fly: Cape Air Station Manager retires after 60 years
OWLS HEAD — Cape Air Station Manager Rocky Stenger, Jr., is set to retire after serving Cape Air, its predecessors and the airport for 60 years. His final day will be November 12. It is a big change for the Knox County Regional Airport community. “I’ve watched him interact...
penbaypilot.com
Rotary thanks community for successful Marcel Lacasse Memorial tournament
For over 36 years the Rockland Rotary Club sponsored the Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds to provide scholarships to deserving area high school seniors. Once again, our tournament was a huge success thanks to the generous support from such a caring community. Rockland Rotary would like to thank all the sponsors, players, and In-Kind Gifts that made this fundraising event so successful.
penbaypilot.com
Halloween begins with a festive mini-parade in Rockport
They started a few days early — Oct. 26 — to test drive their Halloween costumes and trick o’ treat spirits, and the conditions in Rockport Village could not have been more perfect: a touch of fog, heavy orange leaves covering the sidewalks, and a community that adored watching a small group of young children and their parents make a short parade up Union Street.
penbaypilot.com
Bernard Young, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Bernard Ivan Young passed away October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, including his wife Rachel, at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born September 21, 1935, the son of Bernice (Lermond) and Ivan Young of Millertown in Lincolnville. In 1952 the family moved to the Youngtown Corner Farmhouse.
penbaypilot.com
Adam Lachman has right temperament to serve on Rockland City Council
On November 8, I invite the citizens of Rockland to join me in voting Adam Lachman for the Rockland City Council. As someone who has served as a member of the Rockland City Council, and also as a member of the city staff, I understand the importance of the temperament of the city council and the effect they have on the ability of our city staff to work on behalf of the public in a positive and efficient manner. Adam Lachman has the right temperament for the job.
penbaypilot.com
Oct. 29 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Wollfie’s Wheels rolls out new taxi service in Camden
CAMDEN – A new private car service has been established in Camden. Called Wollfie’s Wheels, it is a collaboration of Chris Wolf and Joe Harris. The Camden cab company offers private car service around the immediate region, as well as to state airports and transportation hubs. Wollfie’s Wheels...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting Nov. 2
ROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Rose Hall Board Room. a. Marcia Dietrich, MSBA School Board Service Award. 5. Minutes. a. Approval of the October 5...
penbaypilot.com
Heather ‘Betsy’ Garrold thanks voters in District 38 for taking the time to chat
In this final week of campaigning before the November 8 election I wanted to take a moment to thank all the voters in District 38 (Unity, Thorndike, Knox, Brooks, Waldo, Jackson, Monroe, Swanville and western Frankfort) for taking the time to chat with me at various events and at their own doors during this election season.
Comments / 0