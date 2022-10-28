On November 8, I invite the citizens of Rockland to join me in voting Adam Lachman for the Rockland City Council. As someone who has served as a member of the Rockland City Council, and also as a member of the city staff, I understand the importance of the temperament of the city council and the effect they have on the ability of our city staff to work on behalf of the public in a positive and efficient manner. Adam Lachman has the right temperament for the job.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO