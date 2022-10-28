ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Oct. 31, 2022

Gary Rome, of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, joined Hyundai Hope on Wheels and presented a $300,000 check to Dr. David Sweetser at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Oct. 3. Sweetser won the Scholar Hope Grant, which is a $300,000 two-year grant that is peer-reviewed and competitively selected. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Baystate Noble Ball will fund investment in health care’s future workforce

WESTFIELD — Organizers of the Baystate Noble Ball are hoping to raise the more than $100,000 needed for a new simulation lab at Baystate Noble Hospital. The fundraiser, now in its 56th year, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This will be the first time the event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kathy Tobin, director of annual giving and events for the Baystate Health Foundation.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam man charged with motor vehicle homicide after striking, killing bicyclist in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW – A 27-year-old Agawam man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Springfield bicyclist. William Lowe is being accused of initially fleeing from the crash after allegedly striking the bicyclist at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, on North Main Street near the intersection of Speight Arden. He turned himself into police on Friday and was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, East Longmeadow Police said.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy