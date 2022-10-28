Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Defense wins the day as No. 1 Longmeadow field hockey defeats No. 2 Minnechaug 2-0 in Western Mass. Class A Championship
MINNECHAUG - On a rainy Halloween night, it was more treat than trick for No. 1 Longmeadow field hockey as they defeated No. 2 Minnechaug 2-0 in the Class A Field Hockey Championship on Monday.
Hannah Gilbert’s OT goal gives No. 2 Franklin Tech WMass Class D title over Pioneer Valley
HOLYOKE — Sixty minutes of game play was not enough to determine the Western Massachusetts Class D Field Hockey Championship between No. 2 Franklin Tech and No. 1 Pioneer Valley Monday night at Holyoke High School.
No. 1 South Hadley girls soccer clinches spot in WMass Class B final after win over No. 5 Wahconah
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The top-seeded South Hadley girls soccer team clinched its spot in the Western Massachusetts Class B Championship Sunday after defeating No. 5 Wahconah, 6-1, at home.
No. 2 Longmeadow boys soccer defeats No. 3 East Longmeadow in Western Mass. Class A semifinals, 4-1 (photos)
LONGMEADOW – No. 2 Longmeadow boys soccer advanced to the Western Mass. Class A finals on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over No. 3 East Longmeadow.
No.3 Paulo Freire girls volleyball wins second straight Western Mass. crown in Class B championship win over No.5 Belchertown
CHICOPEE – The Paulo Freire girls volleyball team showed its poise and calmness Sunday as they once again made their way into the Western Massachusetts Championship, this time against Belchertown.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
Business Monday ETC: Oct. 31, 2022
Gary Rome, of Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, joined Hyundai Hope on Wheels and presented a $300,000 check to Dr. David Sweetser at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Oct. 3. Sweetser won the Scholar Hope Grant, which is a $300,000 two-year grant that is peer-reviewed and competitively selected. The...
Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield Halloween houses: It’s a needed time for smiles in a scary world (Viewpoint)
Throughout its history of 20 or more centuries, Halloween has worn many cultural costumes. It’s been celebrated as a joyous event, and vilified as an ode to the devil. It’s brought smiles to countless generations of children, yet spawned occasional headlines of evil and sabotage. It’s been a...
Baystate Noble Ball will fund investment in health care’s future workforce
WESTFIELD — Organizers of the Baystate Noble Ball are hoping to raise the more than $100,000 needed for a new simulation lab at Baystate Noble Hospital. The fundraiser, now in its 56th year, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This will be the first time the event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kathy Tobin, director of annual giving and events for the Baystate Health Foundation.
Council considers law to allow protruding signs in downtown Westfield
WESTFIELD — Allowing business signs that stick out from their buildings could bring back some of the classic feel to Westfield’s downtown, City Councilor Bridget Matthews-Kane said in proposing a zoning amendment this month. “You see them in other downtowns that are real destination downtowns,” Matthews-Kane said at...
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
Springfield’s Union Station will be site of Cybersecurity Center of Excellence with $1.5 million state grant
SPRINGFIELD — Union Station commuters will wait for trains and grab their morning coffee while on the other side of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway, unseen in a not-so -secret lab, a new generation of cyber warriors will hone their skills and even battle still-emerging global security threats.
Election 2022: Granby businessman William Johnson, state Rep. Jacob Oliveira vie for state Senate seat vacated by Eric Lesser
Ballot Question 4 — which aims to reverse a state law passed earlier this year allowing those who cannot prove legal residence in the United States to get a driver’s license — has emerged as an issue in the state Senate race for the Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester District.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 52 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,880-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in Three Rivers that sold for $260,000.
Westfield committee approves funding for new arbor at Grandmother’s Garden
WESTFIELD — The Community Preservation Committee chaired by Thomas Sharp convened on Oct. 27 to hear a formal request to fund a new rose arbor at the Grandmothers’ Garden on Smith Avenue. At the meeting, Friends of Grandmothers’ Garden members Bob Watkins, Joy Bunnell and Pat Steele-Perkins, joined...
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Agawam man charged with motor vehicle homicide after striking, killing bicyclist in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – A 27-year-old Agawam man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Springfield bicyclist. William Lowe is being accused of initially fleeing from the crash after allegedly striking the bicyclist at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, on North Main Street near the intersection of Speight Arden. He turned himself into police on Friday and was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, East Longmeadow Police said.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct. 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,809-square-foot home on Wayne Street in Worcester that sold for $389,000.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0