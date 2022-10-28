Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net
‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development
Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Beatrice Mayor, community leader passes away
BEATRICE – A former Mayor of Beatrice, long-time National Guard member and community activist has passed away. Allen Grell died Friday, at the age of 82. He served as Beatrice Mayor from 1982 to 1986…..and before that, served ten years as a Second Ward City Councilman and six years on the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Commission. Grell also served on the Beatrice Board of Public Works and was elected to the Gage County Board of Supervisors, where he served three four-year terms in District four. Grell also served on the Nebraska Emergency Management Commission and was instrumental in renaming U.S. Highway 77 between Beatrice and Lincoln as the Homestead Highway.
kmaland.com
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
1011now.com
10/11 Account Executive dresses up as cubicle wall at work
Race for Lancaster County Attorney: 10/11 Now sits down with Adam Morfeld ahead of the election. Meet Elio! You can meet him and the many other animals available for adoption when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those...
KETV.com
Balcony fire at Bellevue apartment complex gets into the roof
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A fire got into the roof of a Bellevue apartment building after starting on a balcony, fire officials said. Crews found the scene at the Brent Village Apartments north of Galvin and Lincoln roads around 12:50 a.m. Fire investigators said one apartment was damaged. No one...
1011now.com
New program aims to help Lincoln renters find affordable housing
New program aims to help Lincoln renters find affordable housing
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
1011now.com
One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election
One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
klkntv.com
Tenants displaced after fire in West Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on the corner of 8th and H Streets. Fire crews arrived at the six-unit complex after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, six people were rescued from...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need. The volunteers at 'Common Threads' all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
News Channel Nebraska
Walmart holds grand re-opening
NEBRASKA CITY – Walmart cut a ribbon Friday on the grand re-opening of store 4209 with the Nebraska City High School Band, food trucks and celebrities like Tony the Tiger and Chester Cheetah on hand. Changes over the three-month remodeling include two new assisted registered and four scan-and-go registers.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
KETV.com
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
1011now.com
Bryan Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates Halloween
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health passed out costumes to their tiniest patients to celebrate Halloween on Monday. Parents in the NICU at Bryan health dressed up their newest additions in costume to celebrate their first Halloween. Outfits were placed on top of the babies to make their day a little more festive. Costumes choices varied, from peanut butter and jelly for a set of twins, to a bumble bee, football, Mr. Potato Head, butterfly and a heart.
