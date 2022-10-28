Latest polls show Californians have made decisions on major ballot measures

(KTXL) — As we enter the final stretch of this election season, a new poll indicates that Californians have made up their minds on several of the major ballot measures.

All kinds of propositions are on the ballot, including a pair of sports betting measures and one that would tax the wealthy to raise funds for electric vehicle programs, but according to a new poll on those measures, Californians are saying ‘no.’

With just under two weeks until Nov. 8, a new poll shows voters indicate that they are not in favor of sports betting coming to California.

Of the more than 1,700 Californians surveyed for the poll from the Public Policy Institute of California, just 34% said they support Prop 26.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The ballot measure calls for in-person sports betting on tribal lands and select horse racing tracks across the state. Bets wagered at the tracks would see a 10% state tax with revenue going toward regulation for gambling, mental health and sports betting.

With support not looking strong for Prop 26, it is looking even weaker for Prop 27, which would allow online sports betting in California. It would also wager taxes and fees on tribes and gaming companies.

A majority of the revenue raised from Prop 27 would go toward homeless services and programs for gambling and addiction.

But for a majority of the people surveyed, support just was not there.

“About half of likely voters said that they actually think it would be a bad thing if the state had sports betting,” Mark Baldassare, Public Policy Institute of California CEO and Poll Director.

If Prop 30 passed, it would increase income taxes by nearly 2% for people who earn more than $2 million per year. Funding from that would go toward subsidies for zero-emission vehicles, infrastructure for more charging stations, and resources to fight fires.

As of the last PPIC poll over a month ago, a majority of those surveyed said they would support the measure. However, since then Governor Gavin Newsom came out against the proposition. Now, only 41% say they will vote yes.

“People who supported the measure heard a lot of things that either made them feel confused or changed their mind. People are confused, they’re most likely going to vote no,” Baldassare said.

In the race for governor, Newsom’s lead over Republican candidate Brian Dahle dropped slightly since the last poll, however, Newsom still comes out on top by 19 points.

More than half of those surveyed say they are concerned about the direction of the state.

“A lot of anxiety about economic conditions and their governments, federal and state, their leaders, and the conditions in which they’re experiencing difficulties. They’d like to see some help,” Baldassare said.

The poll also found that more than 60% of Californians say abortion is very important as they decide who to elect to congress.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.