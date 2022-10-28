Read full article on original website
Springfield, West Springfield, Westfield Halloween houses: It’s a needed time for smiles in a scary world (Viewpoint)
Throughout its history of 20 or more centuries, Halloween has worn many cultural costumes. It’s been celebrated as a joyous event, and vilified as an ode to the devil. It’s brought smiles to countless generations of children, yet spawned occasional headlines of evil and sabotage. It’s been a...
Spooky Safari at the Zoo in Forest Park
The Zoo in Forest Park is hosting its annual Spooky Safari on Saturday in Springfield.
Chicopee Spooktacular at Szot Park
Halloween is right around the corner and Thursday night, the city of Chicopee gathered to celebrate all things spooky!
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month
A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
Westfield committee approves funding for new arbor at Grandmother’s Garden
WESTFIELD — The Community Preservation Committee chaired by Thomas Sharp convened on Oct. 27 to hear a formal request to fund a new rose arbor at the Grandmothers’ Garden on Smith Avenue. At the meeting, Friends of Grandmothers’ Garden members Bob Watkins, Joy Bunnell and Pat Steele-Perkins, joined...
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
Moose spotted during walk on Emery Street in Palmer
A Palmer resident shared a video with 22News of a moose walking across a field in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
Arts Beat: Ballet, classical guitar cued up this week at UMass-Amherst
Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 6th annual Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards, known as “The Berkies.” The awards recognize outstanding theater that opened in the area from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. The winners will be announced at a ceremony Nov. 14 at Zion Methodist Church in Pittsfield. There are 93 nominees from 131 different shows at approximately three dozen venues. For a list of nominees: bit.ly/wn10kp.
Baystate Noble Ball will fund investment in health care’s future workforce
WESTFIELD — Organizers of the Baystate Noble Ball are hoping to raise the more than $100,000 needed for a new simulation lab at Baystate Noble Hospital. The fundraiser, now in its 56th year, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This will be the first time the event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kathy Tobin, director of annual giving and events for the Baystate Health Foundation.
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown. The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record...
Multiple garage fire put out on Corona Street in Springfield: How to prevent them
There was a multiple garage fire on Corona Street on Saturday in Springfield.
84-year-old sues Diocese, says she was groped by Chicopee priest during Mass
SPRINGFIELD — A Chicopee woman is suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and a Franciscan friars’ order over allegations her parish priest grabbed her buttocks during a Mass in 2019. According to a lawsuit filed in Hampden Superior Court by Irene Collins, 84, Friar Paul Miskiewicz first...
Westfield looking for answers as mystery crash destroys gate at Old Burying Ground
WESTFIELD — The Historical Commission is looking for answers after the wrought iron gate of the Old Burying Ground on Mechanic Street was destroyed last weekend, after a car apparently drove through it. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the gate was smashed in and ripped off its...
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash
Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
People in Business: Oct. 31, 2022
Northampton disability attorney James B. Winston was recently named as the president of the Hampshire County Bar Association. The Hampshire County Bar Association, established in 1878, has over 250 attorneys as members who provide many legal services for the public, including the Lawyer for the Day and Conciliation programs, both in the Hampshire Probate & Family Court.
National Chocolate Day: Who has the best sweets in western Massachusetts?
Top 10 best chocolate spots in western Massachusetts.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 23 to Oct 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 23 to Oct 29. There were 52 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,880-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in Three Rivers that sold for $260,000.
