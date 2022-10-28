WESTFIELD — Organizers of the Baystate Noble Ball are hoping to raise the more than $100,000 needed for a new simulation lab at Baystate Noble Hospital. The fundraiser, now in its 56th year, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This will be the first time the event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kathy Tobin, director of annual giving and events for the Baystate Health Foundation.

