Chicopee, MA

Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month

A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
WESTFIELD, MA
Medical Notes: Oct. 31, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
HOLYOKE, MA
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
AGAWAM, MA
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Arts Beat: Ballet, classical guitar cued up this week at UMass-Amherst

Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 6th annual Berkshire Theatre Critics Awards, known as “The Berkies.” The awards recognize outstanding theater that opened in the area from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. The winners will be announced at a ceremony Nov. 14 at Zion Methodist Church in Pittsfield. There are 93 nominees from 131 different shows at approximately three dozen venues. For a list of nominees: bit.ly/wn10kp.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Baystate Noble Ball will fund investment in health care’s future workforce

WESTFIELD — Organizers of the Baystate Noble Ball are hoping to raise the more than $100,000 needed for a new simulation lab at Baystate Noble Hospital. The fundraiser, now in its 56th year, is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. This will be the first time the event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kathy Tobin, director of annual giving and events for the Baystate Health Foundation.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Michael Wilson of Springfield ID’d as biker killed in E. Longmeadow crash

Authorities have identified the cyclist killed Thursday in a hit-and-run car crash in East Longmeadow as Michael Wilson, a 62-year-old resident of Springfield. According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Wilson was on a motorized bike around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck on North Main Street, near Speight Arden, a side street by the center of East Longmeadow. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
People in Business: Oct. 31, 2022

Northampton disability attorney James B. Winston was recently named as the president of the Hampshire County Bar Association. The Hampshire County Bar Association, established in 1878, has over 250 attorneys as members who provide many legal services for the public, including the Lawyer for the Day and Conciliation programs, both in the Hampshire Probate & Family Court.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
