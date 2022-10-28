Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Emergence of Jeremy PenaIBWAAHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Squeaky Floors Giving you the Creeps?
HOUSTON – After Halloween, creaking floorboards are not so fun. Fix them with a deal from 50 Floor. Have a 50 Floor expert come to your home and help you through every step of the way!. 50 Floor is offering $300 off plus 60% off. But it is only...
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card
HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Watch live: Ice sculptures in-progress at Moody Gardens in Galveston
HOUSTON – “Ice Land Cam” is live at Moody Gardens in Galveston. You can watch the live cam here as the attraction’s ice sculptors work on the stunning icy displays for this year’s event with the theme, “Caribbean Christmas.”. The live stream on Monday...
🔒Obsessed with this Astros sari, an out-of-this world Baby Orbit and pups with serious Halloween style: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Houston Roughnecks return for 2023 season, XFL announces
HOUSTON – Our XFL home team is BACK IN ACTION!. The Houston Roughnecks have made a return and will be back on the turf next year. According to a news release, the Roughnecks will begin their season on Feb. 18, 2023. On Monday, officials released all eight teams brand...
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
ROLL THE TAPE: Concordia Lutheran 2022 Winter Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Day!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs, and video interviews it is all there for the student-athlete to feel like a superstar! VYPE traveled out to Tomball for the Concordia Lutheran 2022 Winter Media Day. Check...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!
Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
The Munsters star Butch Patrick in Houston for Munster Mash Art Extravaganza event
HOUSTON – From ‘The Munsters’, the original child werewolf Eddie Munster, Butch Patrick, stopped by Houston Life today. Patrick is known for his role in the beloved comedy television series The Munsters which aired from 1964 to 1966. He chatted about his memories of the classic show...
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery, Creek dominates Spring Woods
On October 27th, the Cypress Creek Cougars took on the Spring Woods Tigers at Darrell Tully Stadium. The Cougars kept an impressive lead throughout the entire game, finishing the first half with a score of 56-0. "This game we came together as a team to do what we needed to...
THE RANKINGS: Angleton, Fulshear make moves in Class 5A Top 10; Photo Gallery
It was a wild weekend in Class 5A as a soggy Friday night made for some interesting upsets. Manvel, Barbers Hill and Magnolia West took losses, while Angleton got back in the Top 10 conversation. Don't look now but there are a couple of huge matchups this weekend as No....
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
Local landscaper vows to get his employees, community in Halloween spirit
HOUSTON – Don’t be scared if you see a ghoul or a goblin whacking weeds during Halloween weekend. SmartScaping Landscaping and Design founder Bryan Smart and his employees are masked in their favorite costumes while upkeeping the community. “It reminds me of my childhood, being able to enjoy...
LIST: Here are some family-friendly places to take the little ones on Halloween this Monday
All the little ghouls and goblins will be outside searching for the sweetest treats this Halloween, and we want to ensure they enjoy it in the safest way possible. If your neighborhood is not hosting a night of trick-or-treating, here’s a list of family-friendly events taking place on Monday, Oct. 31.
Vehicle found in bayou several hours after it crashed in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after they say someone reported seeing a car being driven into a bayou in southwest Houston on Monday. According to Houston police, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Wilcrest near Beechnut Street. Police say the crash is believed to have occurred...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the face behind SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind an apartment building in southeast Houston early Sunday, according to Houston Police. It happened in the 9800 block of Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway at around 1:45 a.m. Police said the man, believed to...
