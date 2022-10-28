ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Squeaky Floors Giving you the Creeps?

HOUSTON – After Halloween, creaking floorboards are not so fun. Fix them with a deal from 50 Floor. Have a 50 Floor expert come to your home and help you through every step of the way!. 50 Floor is offering $300 off plus 60% off. But it is only...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card

HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lone Star Rally

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Roughnecks return for 2023 season, XFL announces

HOUSTON – Our XFL home team is BACK IN ACTION!. The Houston Roughnecks have made a return and will be back on the turf next year. According to a news release, the Roughnecks will begin their season on Feb. 18, 2023. On Monday, officials released all eight teams brand...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ROLL THE TAPE: Concordia Lutheran 2022 Winter Media Day Recap

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Day!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs, and video interviews it is all there for the student-athlete to feel like a superstar! VYPE traveled out to Tomball for the Concordia Lutheran 2022 Winter Media Day. Check...
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!

Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
Click2Houston.com

VYPEU Behind the Lens: Photo Gallery, Creek dominates Spring Woods

On October 27th, the Cypress Creek Cougars took on the Spring Woods Tigers at Darrell Tully Stadium. The Cougars kept an impressive lead throughout the entire game, finishing the first half with a score of 56-0. "This game we came together as a team to do what we needed to...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, Mayor Turner announce new plans for historic Riverside General Hospital site

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Qatar Harvey Fund (QHF) officials and health experts provided updates on the multimillion-dollar renovation project at the historic Riverside General Hospital, which will reportedly house Harris Public Health and other vital health-related services. According to a news release,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local landscaper vows to get his employees, community in Halloween spirit

HOUSTON – Don’t be scared if you see a ghoul or a goblin whacking weeds during Halloween weekend. SmartScaping Landscaping and Design founder Bryan Smart and his employees are masked in their favorite costumes while upkeeping the community. “It reminds me of my childhood, being able to enjoy...
