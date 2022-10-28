Steamboat Springs winter parking to be restricted beginning Nov. 1

Read full article on original website
As Routt County’s special events grow, process to permit them may need updates
While Routt County’s gravel roads have been heralded as some of the best out there, some county residents aren’t fond of how big some special events that use them have gotten. The summer bike race SBT GRVL has grown to about 3,000 participants, the largest of the 22...
Peabody proposes ‘man camp’ to house miners near Hayden Station
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County commissioners are expected to weigh in on a proposal from the owners of Twentymile Mine to construct a “man camp” serving as workforce housing for miners near the Hayden Station. The camp would consist of 16 three-bedroom units similar to those used...
Obituary: Alice Bauer
Alice Bauer was born on March 6, 1918 in Spicer, North Park, Colorado to Edna Kinkel and Alfred Scott Graham. Except that she wasn’t – she was actually born on April 6, 1918. The doctor, who had arrived drunk and about a week late, had recorded the wrong month! Alice would regale her family with this story any time the circumstances of her birth were discussed.
PHOTOS: Steamboat football battles Berthoud in nail-biter, ending regular season
A winning season was on the line as the Steamboat Springs football team hosted Berthoud on Saturday, Oct. 29. The teams were tied at 21 going into the half, but Berthoud kept Steamboat off the board in the second half to win 38-21. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email...
Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
A quarter of Routt County’s ballots are in ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas advises residents who have yet to drop off their ballot to take it to one of several locations around the county before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. There isn’t any official deadline to get a ballot in the mail, but Oct....
Obituary: Barry C. Nelson
Barry C. Nelson, resident of Steamboat Springs since 2021, passed away on 10/22 at the age of 79. Barry was born to Ruby Atteberry and Victor Nelson on May 29, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Math from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a commercial underwriter for all of his working life, for Allstate and CNA. He achieved his CPCU designation. Barry is survived by his wife Mary Ellsworth, her daughters Amy Satkiewicz and Becky Johnson (Greg), her son Alex Ellsworth (Loretta); and grandchildren Olivia, Mia, Haley, and Jake. There are no services planned at this time. Celebration of Life details are to be determined and will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Long investigation leads to Routt County man getting arrested on 96 counts of fraud
After a lengthy investigation by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office that spanned over two years, Movses Mikaelyan, a 36-year-old man who lives in Routt County, was arrested and accused of multiple felonies including identity theft, cybercrime, theft and making unauthorized financial payments with the intent to defraud 96 times, according to his arrest affidavit.
Health care industry promotes learning on the job to grow staff
After two months on the job in the Patient Care Assistant program at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 22-year-old Dajia Lewis is thinking about the possibility of attending nursing school. The Moffat County High School graduate said she loves learning but has never been great at formal academic testing. That...
Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season
The Hayden football team scored early and often en route to a 66-6 victory over the visiting Soroco Rams on Friday, Oct. 29. The game was the last football game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Soroco dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in league games.
