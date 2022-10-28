Read full article on original website
Iowa men’s golfer Mac McClear, head coach Tyler Stith reflect on fall season
Iowa men’s golf senior Mac McClear strives for consistency on the course. The 2022 Illinois State Amateur Champion said that while he always hopes to have all facets of his game working together, he never really put it all together during the 2022 fall season. “I never really had...
Opinion | Iowa football’s offense still has a lot to prove after win over Northwestern
Iowa football registered season-highs in total points and yards in its 33-13 win over Northwestern Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes gained 398 yards — 220 passing and 178 rushing. The most impressive part? Iowa’s offense did it all by itself. The Hawkeyes’ best starting field position was...
Grading Iowa football’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern
Offense — B Iowa’s offense played well on Saturday, but it did so against a one-win Northwestern team. Anyone could play well against a team that allows 408 yards per game. The Hawkeyes actually brought the Wildcats’ average down, as Iowa only gained 398 yards of total offense.
Iowa football defensive end Deontae Craig records 15-yard sack on 21st birthday
Iowa defensive end Deontae Craig didn’t start his postgame press conference on Saturday talking about his 15-yard sack. Instead, the redshirt sophomore mentioned that Oct. 29 marked his 21st birthday. He then gave a shoutout to his teammates for earning the 33-13 victory over Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium. “Went...
Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 33-13, on Homecoming weekend at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Iowa improved their overall record to 4-4 and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 passes out of 30 pass attempts and a touchdown pass. Petras also had his highest...
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 33-13 Homecoming win over Northwestern
The Iowa football team downed Northwestern, 33-13, at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. The 33 points the Hawkeyes scored during their annual homecoming game is good for a season-high. Iowa racked up 393 yards of total offense — 220 passing and 173 rushing. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras — who was benched at...
Watch: Iowa football kicker Drew Stevens makes 54-yard field goal
Kicker Drew Stevens converted on a 54-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game. The true freshman booted the ball toward the south end zone with the wind in his face. Stevens’ boot is tied for the seventh-longest in Iowa history. It’s the longest make...
Iowa football defeats Northwestern for Homecoming game victory
Iowa football blew out Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium for its fourth win of the season. The Hawkeyes are now 4-4, while the Wildcats dropped out of bowl eligibility with a 1-7 record. After a week-long quarterback controversy, senior Spencer Petras started the game for the Hawkeyes on...
Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopens with new look
The Iowa City Pedestrian Mall playground reopened to the public on Oct. 25 after undergoing renovations for the first time in 20 years. The playground, first built in 1979, is located at 210 S. Dubuque Street. Director of Iowa City Parks and Recreation Juli Seydell Johnson said Iowa City Parks and Recreation planned the renovation since 2020 and officially closed for construction in August.
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming concert with NoSo and Sir Chloe
A concert, hosted by Scope Productions, was held on the Pentacrest after the University of Iowa Homecoming Parade on Friday. NoSo opened with several songs from their new album, including “Honey Understand” and “David.”. Sir Chloe took the stage after and performed “Animal,” “Sedona,” and several newer...
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade
The University of Iowa held its annual homecoming parade on Friday. The parade included local and state politicians, student organizations, local businesses, local performance groups, local high school bands, and activist groups. Participants handed out candy, foam footballs, informational packets, and toothbrushes to the crowd. The parade started on Washington...
Iowa City man killed in crash with a semi tractor-trailer
Iowa City resident Riley Joseph Reynolds, 22, was killed in a crash with a semi tractor-trailer early Saturday morning. The crash occurred around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Reynolds reportedly was traveling southbound on when he...
Hancher Auditorium hires programming and engagement director
As the new Hancher Auditorium programming and engagement director, Aaron Greenwald wants to broaden the auditorium’s reach in the University of Iowa and Iowa City communities. Greenwald, who has over 20 years of experience in the arts, started the position on Oct. 17. He is the first person to...
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 shooting
An Iowa City man was sentenced to 72 months in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Iowa City Police Department. Sean White Hood, 32, of Iowa City, had been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Davenport.
Sir Chloe plays on Pentacrest for UI Homecoming concert
Sir Chloe performed on the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest for this year’s free homecoming concert on Oct. 28. The event was hosted by UI student music organization, SCOPE Productions. As the concert began, couples and college students gathered around the stage where Sir Chloe would soon play. Much...
