Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Twin Rivers Unified increases security at Grant High School football game after parking lot shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans coming into the Grant High School Football game Friday were met with increased security measures, following adeadly shooting the week prior in the school’s parking lot. In response, Twin Rivers Unified School District announced it would begin using metal detectors at athletic events as...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
KCRA.com
Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students on two separate occasions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Men in ski masks attempted to rob Sacramento-area high school students twice this week, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. C.K. McClatchy High School students reported to the district that men attempted to rob them in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, a spokesperson told KCRA 3 on Saturday. The attempts happened on two separate occasions.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
KCRA.com
Video: Out-of-control SUV plows into East Sacramento bridal gown business, takes off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sophia Santiago has a philosophy about being in the bridal gown business. "When you're looking for your dress, you're not just looking for your dress — you're looking for your shop," said Santiago, manager of Onyx Bridal in East Sacramento. "It really helps enhance your experience."
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
KCRA.com
Flu season more aggressive now compared to the last decade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The number of positive flu tests so far this season, according to the CDC, is the highest it's been in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdown and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors worry the 2022 flu season will be aggressive.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police: Man killed following crash, shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after Sacramento police found him with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle Sunday afternoon. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 30, 2022. Sacramento police officers were called to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a fence near Savannah Drive...
KCRA.com
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
KCRA.com
Cyclist dead after being hit by a car in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sacramento County Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of Roseville Road and Longview Drive in North Highlands just before 12:30 p.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
KCRA.com
National drug take-back day: Woodland residents answer the call to get unused pills off the streets
WOODLAND, Calif. — As thenumber of fentanyl-related deaths rise to record levels in California, the Drug Enforcement Administration is trying to prevent all pill-related overdoses by offering a safe space to dispose of the drugs. Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day. The Woodland Police Department offered a secure area...
Comments / 0