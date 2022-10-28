Watch: LA Writer Uses 'Around the Horn' Face Time to Bash Astros

Bill Plaschke has shown his hatred to the Houston Astros before, and five years later, his anger hasn't diminished.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times has displayed anger towards the Houston Astros in numerous columns over the last three years. Since the sign-stealing scandal broke in 2019, almost every sports media outlet has.

While some anger has dwindled off over time, especially with the Astros back in their third World Series since their 2017 title, more people have given up on the topic. But alas, Houston is back at the front of the minds of baseball writers across the country and more recently the mind of Plaschke.

The columnist took his regular rounds of ESPN's "Around the Horn" on Wednesday, and after scoring the most points in the final round, Plaschke picked up a win, using his face time segment to complain about the Astros back in the World Series.

"As we go into this World Series, I just want to say I hope that Houston Astros get destroyed," Plaschke said. "I hope they get swept. I hope they get embarrassed. The whole national narrative on the Astros now is they're a lovable team. They've come back from all their troubles.

"No, they cheated the Dodgers out of that 2017 World Series. Five of the players are still there. The trophy is still there. Lose, Astros. Cheater. Cheaters."

The original Inside the Astros tweet received a retweet from host Tony Reali — who soon unretweeted it.

