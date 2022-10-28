Soccer Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama at Auburn
The Crimson Tide looks to become the third team to end the regular season undefeated in SEC play.
Keep refreshing for live updates throughout the game.
( Most recent at top)
Alabama 1, Auburn 0
Second Half
- FINAL: Alabama 1, Auburn 0
- The Crimson Tide finishes with a perfect record in SEC play (10-0-0), and knocks Auburn out of the SEC tournament.
- GOAL: Riley Tanner heads in a goal with four minutes to go with the assist from Kat Rogers. Alabama 1, Auburn 0
- Prohaska saves the shot for Auburn
- Auburn's Hannah Waesch earns a yellow card
- Auburn earns a corner kick
- Reyes' shot saved by Prohaska
- Felicia Knox returns for Aislin Streicek
- Annest's shot saved by Prohaska
- Kat Rogers comes in for Felicia Knox
- Felicia Knox earns a yellow card with about 15 minutes to go
- Auburn's Sydney Richards misses wide of the left post on the shot. Goal kick Alabama
- Another Alabama corner after the shot was deflected
- Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner
- Two corner kicks for Alabama
- Auburn earns another corner kick
- Auburn's Carly Thatcher misses wide on the shot
- Marianna Annest subs in for Kat Rogers
- Riley Tanner called for offsides
- Allie Berk subs in for Ashlynn Serepca
- Crone blocks the shot over the goal, another corner for the Tigers
- Reyes deflects the ball off the goal line. Corner kick for Auburn
- Alabama gets is second corner kick of the game
- McKinley Crone saves a shot from outside the box
- Felicia Knox's shot is wide of the right goal post
Alabama 0, Auburn 0
First Half
- Maddie Prohaska blocks the shot from Alabama
- Sydney Vincens comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
- Skorka's shot from the top of the box goes well over the goal. Goal kick for Auburn
- Felicia Knox's shot sails well over the goal
- Allie Berk comes in for Gianna Paul
- McKinley Crone saves a shot off a header
- Aislin Streicek subs in for Riley Tanner
- Gessica Skorka draws the foul for an Alabama free kick
- Gianna Paul's pass inside the box is deflected
- Riley Tanner called for a foul
- Gianna Paul gets called for a foul
- Brooke Steere narrowly misses a header from Felicia Knox's free kick
- Serepca gets called for offsides
- Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game
