Soccer Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama at Auburn

The Crimson Tide looks to become the third team to end the regular season undefeated in SEC play.

Alabama 1, Auburn 0

Second Half

FINAL: Alabama 1, Auburn 0

The Crimson Tide finishes with a perfect record in SEC play (10-0-0), and knocks Auburn out of the SEC tournament.

GOAL: Riley Tanner heads in a goal with four minutes to go with the assist from Kat Rogers. Alabama 1, Auburn 0

Prohaska saves the shot for Auburn

Auburn's Hannah Waesch earns a yellow card

Auburn earns a corner kick

Reyes' shot saved by Prohaska

Felicia Knox returns for Aislin Streicek

Annest's shot saved by Prohaska

Kat Rogers comes in for Felicia Knox

Felicia Knox earns a yellow card with about 15 minutes to go

Auburn's Sydney Richards misses wide of the left post on the shot. Goal kick Alabama

Another Alabama corner after the shot was deflected

Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner

Two corner kicks for Alabama

Auburn earns another corner kick

Auburn's Carly Thatcher misses wide on the shot

Marianna Annest subs in for Kat Rogers

Riley Tanner called for offsides

Allie Berk subs in for Ashlynn Serepca

Crone blocks the shot over the goal, another corner for the Tigers

Reyes deflects the ball off the goal line. Corner kick for Auburn

Alabama gets is second corner kick of the game

McKinley Crone saves a shot from outside the box

Felicia Knox's shot is wide of the right goal post

Alabama 0, Auburn 0

First Half

Maddie Prohaska blocks the shot from Alabama

Sydney Vincens comes in for Ashlynn Serepca

Skorka's shot from the top of the box goes well over the goal. Goal kick for Auburn

Felicia Knox's shot sails well over the goal

Allie Berk comes in for Gianna Paul

McKinley Crone saves a shot off a header

Aislin Streicek subs in for Riley Tanner

Gessica Skorka draws the foul for an Alabama free kick

Gianna Paul's pass inside the box is deflected

Riley Tanner called for a foul

Gianna Paul gets called for a foul

Brooke Steere narrowly misses a header from Felicia Knox's free kick

Serepca gets called for offsides

Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game

