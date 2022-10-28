ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Soccer Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama at Auburn

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

The Crimson Tide looks to become the third team to end the regular season undefeated in SEC play.

Keep refreshing for live updates throughout the game.

( Most recent at top)

Alabama 1, Auburn 0

Second Half

  • FINAL: Alabama 1, Auburn 0
    • The Crimson Tide finishes with a perfect record in SEC play (10-0-0), and knocks Auburn out of the SEC tournament.
  • GOAL: Riley Tanner heads in a goal with four minutes to go with the assist from Kat Rogers.  Alabama 1, Auburn 0
  • Prohaska saves the shot for Auburn
  • Auburn's Hannah Waesch earns a yellow card
  • Auburn earns a corner kick
  • Reyes' shot saved by Prohaska
  • Felicia Knox returns for Aislin Streicek
  • Annest's shot saved by Prohaska
  • Kat Rogers comes in for Felicia Knox
  • Felicia Knox earns a yellow card with about 15 minutes to go
  • Auburn's Sydney Richards misses wide of the left post on the shot. Goal kick Alabama
  • Another Alabama corner after the shot was deflected
  • Aislin Streicek comes in for Riley Tanner
  • Two corner kicks for Alabama
  • Auburn earns another corner kick
  • Auburn's Carly Thatcher misses wide on the shot
  • Marianna Annest subs in for Kat Rogers
  • Riley Tanner called for offsides
  • Allie Berk subs in for Ashlynn Serepca
  • Crone blocks the shot over the goal, another corner for the Tigers
  • Reyes deflects the ball off the goal line. Corner kick for Auburn
  • Alabama gets is second corner kick of the game
  • McKinley Crone saves a shot from outside the box
  • Felicia Knox's shot is wide of the right goal post

Alabama 0, Auburn 0

First Half

  • Maddie Prohaska blocks the shot from Alabama
  • Sydney Vincens comes in for Ashlynn Serepca
  • Skorka's shot from the top of the box goes well over the goal. Goal kick for Auburn
  • Felicia Knox's shot sails well over the goal
  • Allie Berk comes in for Gianna Paul
  • McKinley Crone saves a shot off a header
  • Aislin Streicek subs in for Riley Tanner
  • Gessica Skorka draws the foul for an Alabama free kick
  • Gianna Paul's pass inside the box is deflected
  • Riley Tanner called for a foul
  • Gianna Paul gets called for a foul
  • Brooke Steere narrowly misses a header from Felicia Knox's free kick
  • Serepca gets called for offsides
  • Alabama earns its first corner kick of the game

Pregame:

BamaCentral

