San Diego County, CA

KPBS

A climate friendly building material

The use of mass timber as a building material is growing in San Diego, fueling hopes that it can help with the city's climate goals. In other news, San Diego’s most prominent researchers hope the ocean gets attention when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. Plus, we chat about the traditions behind Día de los Muertos.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race

What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego researchers hope to spotlight ocean at UN climate conference

San Diego researchers hope the ocean gets the attention it is due when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. The United Nations 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) convenes in Egypt soon and the oceanographers hope the ocean’s impact on the planet’s climate is a key talking point.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mild weather forecast for San Diego County, with rain down the road

Dry, mild weather was predicted for San Diego County Monday with a storm bringing wind, cold weather, rain and snow in the mountains coming Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Halloween could be a lot like Sunday, with generally clear skies and temperatures near their seasonal norms, forecasters...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers

Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

