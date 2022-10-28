Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
KPBS
A climate friendly building material
The use of mass timber as a building material is growing in San Diego, fueling hopes that it can help with the city's climate goals. In other news, San Diego’s most prominent researchers hope the ocean gets attention when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. Plus, we chat about the traditions behind Día de los Muertos.
KPBS
San Diego City council declares housing a human right, discusses further tenant protections
With rents sky high and a homelessness crisis still growing, housing is front of mind for many across the county. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the San Diego city council came together to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections.<br/>. San Diego City council held a...
KPBS
San Diego’s Measure H would open city facilities to childcare, but includes confusing language
Measure H gives San Diego voters a chance to approve a change to the city’s charter that would allow the city to lease out parks and recreation centers to child care businesses. Currently, the charter only allows city properties to be used as parks, recreation centers and cemeteries. Measure...
KPBS
Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race
What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
KPBS
San Diego researchers hope to spotlight ocean at UN climate conference
San Diego researchers hope the ocean gets the attention it is due when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. The United Nations 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) convenes in Egypt soon and the oceanographers hope the ocean’s impact on the planet’s climate is a key talking point.
KPBS
Mild weather forecast for San Diego County, with rain down the road
Dry, mild weather was predicted for San Diego County Monday with a storm bringing wind, cold weather, rain and snow in the mountains coming Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Halloween could be a lot like Sunday, with generally clear skies and temperatures near their seasonal norms, forecasters...
KPBS
Twenty-seven charged in alleged drug trafficking at Mountain View neighborhood store
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store which officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
KPBS
Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers
Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
Comments / 2