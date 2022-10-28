Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Want to learn about Arizona’s haunted history? Check out this tour group
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is here! Among the young kids dressed up and bowls filled with candy, there is a rich history of spirits in Arizona. Ian Schwartz tagged along with paranormal investigators and experienced some things that made the hair stand up on the back of his neck.
AZFamily
Trick-or-Treating in Scottsdale's Grayhawk neighborhood
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
AZFamily
Lyft offers discounted rides to polls thanks to Basha High School senior
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Basha High School senior is working with Lyft and local organizations to make sure everyone gets to the polls on Election Day. Cameron Bautista, said that he recognized the trend of Arizona polling places closing across the state and decided to make a positive change as part of his “Basha Gives Back” project. “With each closure comes people who lose the ability to vote,” he said. “Communities who do not have stable access to transportation are most affected; the new nearest polling place for them may be miles away.”
AZFamily
Road tripping to Goblin's Lair in Utah
Improve your flexibility, strength, and balance by doing yoga with Kassandra. Kassandra’s new book, Year of Yoga, teaches techniques that help align your practice with the 4 seasons and cycles of nature. Spooktacular home décor for Halloween. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST. |. Look for...
12news.com
How much would you get if you won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot?
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a one in 292.2 million shot, but someone out there could win the Powerball lottery's $1 billion jackpot. So as people show up at gas stations, grocery stores, and convenience stores, we've got a look at how that money would pay out.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
AZFamily
Fall dining in the desert? Check out some of the best patios around the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As temperatures in metro Phoenix get a little cooler, more of us will want to bask in the fresh, and at times, brisk autumn air. So Good Morning Arizona is making a round-up of the best places around the Valley for dining al fresco (that’s an Italian phrase for outdoor dining). The list is being updated daily all this week.
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase
You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
AZFamily
Latin dance series comes to the Valley
It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. There is a rich history of spirits in Arizona, so we sent out Ian Schwartz to learn more. Dining Al Fresco: Steak with a side of Valley views at Prime. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Prime, A Shula's...
AZFamily
Halloween is one of the deadliest nights on the roads
It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage. Phoenix police officer injured after armed robbery suspects flee scene. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
Dining Al Fresco: Chelsea's Kitchen in Phoenix
Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club just kicked off its Latin Dance Series that runs until Nov. 27. Motivation Monday is sponsored by Elements Massage.
AZFamily
Distemper outbreak closes Maricopa County east Valley animal shelter
1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its...
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms
MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
AZFamily
Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 19...
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
Comments / 3