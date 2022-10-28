Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM
Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
Northwood, led by Adam Harper, celebrates outright league title with win over Dana Hills
Northwood Coach JC Clarke talks to his players after Friday’s victory. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Just when Northwood High School football fans thought they had seen Adam Harper do it all, the senior running back took it to another level. Harper scored four touchdowns and rushed for...
PHOTOS: Orange powers past Santa Ana in showdown to repeat as league champs
Orange running back Ardwon Morris takes off on a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. (Photos Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Orange High School’s football team capitalized on three Santa Ana miscues and went on to defeat the Saints 35-0 to capture the Orange Coast League title Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom clinches trip to CIF playoffs with victory over Katella
Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivia heads down field as Brandon Sepulveda of Katella defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Segerstrom High School’s football team clinched a berth as the No. 2 team from the Big Four League for the CIF playoffs with a 36-24 victory over Katella Friday night in the regular season finale.
PHOTOS: Western wins Battle for the Bell and captures fifth straight league title
Western players head out onto the field for Friday’s game with Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Western High School’s football team captured the annual Battle for the Bell game Saturday, defeating Anaheim 62-13 at Western for its fifth straight Orange League title. Coach Dan Davidson’s Pioneers (8-1, 4-0)...
Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a tree. On arrival, it was determined there were five patients involved in the...
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
Seven day local weather forecast for October 30 through November 05
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear,...
Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive
The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
A toddler on a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Irvine
A two-year-old child has died in Irvine after a collision involving a vehicle. on Oct. 27, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a child and a black Honda Odyssey. The collision occurred near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road.
Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated
Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine
Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
The Westminster police are searching for a home burglary suspect
On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1610 hrs., a suspect jumped the rear wall of the residence and entered via an unlocked back slider door. The victim was inside of the residence, and the suspect followed her into her bedroom where he demanded the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the location over the back wall onto Newland St.
New Eye Care Experience, eyeXam, Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center
A new eye care experience opens on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, and it looks to be unlike most vision care facilities. It’s called eyeXam, and it offers cutting-edge eye care technology, services, and high-end eyewear. According to information provided by eyeXam, the vision care...
