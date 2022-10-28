ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovethe USA
3d ago

Great I’m sure they didn’t come illegally, they studied for that citizenship paper just like me 60 years ago.

Idaho's Newschannel 7

7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Sheriff Demands the Southern Border be Restored

Two of Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue’s deputies almost died when exposed to fentanyl. Luckily, someone was on the spot with NARCAN. The Sheriff has become one of America’s loudest voices against the growing threat posed by fentanyl. He made an appearance Thursday morning on Fox and Friends First on the Fox News Channel. You can watch the segment by clicking here.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Boise builder puts modern twist on ancient invention

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise builder is putting a modern twist on an ancient invention. For this week’s Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 is introducing you to a rammed-earth home. For millennia, humans have used the earth to help build their dwellings. But in this Boise neighborhood, it’s a construction technique that still puzzles onlookers.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Extreme weather impacting this year's harvest

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is home to nearly 25,000 farms and ranches, making it the third-largest agricultural state in the west, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. But the size and bounty of the crops Idaho farmers can grow depends on the weather. A late-season harvest is...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools

The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
KUNA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron Boise expansion plans coming into view

BOISE, Idaho — Eight weeks after Micron announced that the company will build a new fab for computer memory manufacturing in Boise, what the expansion will look like and how the company and the city are proceeding in what's expected to be a decade-long project are coming into sharper view. The first public city meetings related to the project are coming up in November.
BOISE, ID
Gephardt Daily

Idaho judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January. In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date, says an article by East Idaho News.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

