Lovethe USA
3d ago
Great I’m sure they didn’t come illegally, they studied for that citizenship paper just like me 60 years ago.
3
Lt. Governor Debate: Rivals debate abortion, extremism, growth
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The two top rivals in an open race to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor fiercely debated state policies on issues from abortion to growth in a debate televised statewide, but found common ground on extremism and what makes Idaho Idaho.
kmvt
Federal Jury Convicts Oregon Man of Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After a four-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Boise found Brett Michael Malone, 30, of Adrian, Oregon, guilty of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye presided over the trial, which began...
7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign
MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Idaho Sheriff Demands the Southern Border be Restored
Two of Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue’s deputies almost died when exposed to fentanyl. Luckily, someone was on the spot with NARCAN. The Sheriff has become one of America’s loudest voices against the growing threat posed by fentanyl. He made an appearance Thursday morning on Fox and Friends First on the Fox News Channel. You can watch the segment by clicking here.
eastidahonews.com
New details about Boise mall killer. Security company cited by OSHA appeals. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The California security company cited for a “serious” safety violation in connection with the Boise Towne Square mall shooting last year is appealing the decision. A year after the October 2021 shooting, an extensive report on the shooting sheds light on three previous...
Gas prices decreasing, but averages still well above previous years
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices have continued to trend down from the record highs this summer, however, they are still much higher compared to the national average and compared to what prices in Idaho were this time last year. The average price of a gallon of gas in Boise...
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
KIVI-TV
Boise builder puts modern twist on ancient invention
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise builder is putting a modern twist on an ancient invention. For this week’s Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 is introducing you to a rammed-earth home. For millennia, humans have used the earth to help build their dwellings. But in this Boise neighborhood, it’s a construction technique that still puzzles onlookers.
Extreme weather impacting this year's harvest
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is home to nearly 25,000 farms and ranches, making it the third-largest agricultural state in the west, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. But the size and bounty of the crops Idaho farmers can grow depends on the weather. A late-season harvest is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools
The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
Caldwell mayor expected to sign proclamation raising awareness for pancreatic cancer
CALDWELL, Idaho — Longtime Caldwell police officer Chad Register loved his job. "He's the best officer I've ever known," detective specialist and school resource officer for the Caldwell Police Department, Eric Phillips said. Phillips said he worked with Register at the Caldwell Police Department for 14 years. Register served...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Forest Service seeking public comment over Stibnite gold mine proposal
BOISE, Idaho — The Payette and Boise National Forests are seeking public comment this coming December, regarding environmental impacts of the recent Perpetua Resources proposal on the Stibnite Gold Project. The project would be located in portions of the Payette and Boise National Forests, located east of McCall in...
Micron Boise expansion plans coming into view
BOISE, Idaho — Eight weeks after Micron announced that the company will build a new fab for computer memory manufacturing in Boise, what the expansion will look like and how the company and the city are proceeding in what's expected to be a decade-long project are coming into sharper view. The first public city meetings related to the project are coming up in November.
Snoop Dogg to headline pre-Christmas concert at Ford Idaho Center
NAMPA, Idaho — Snoop Dogg hopes to light up the holidays in the Treasure Valley. The rapper and cultural icon will bring his "Holidaze of Blaze" show to Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa later this year. The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, will also feature...
Gephardt Daily
Idaho judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January. In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date, says an article by East Idaho News.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
