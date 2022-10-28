ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Costco in Iwilei evacuated due to chemical spill

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRE4R_0ipRcGP100

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 1:55 p.m., HFD received a 911 call regarding a chemical spill located at the Costco in Iwilei at 525 Alakawa Street.

HFD responded with three units – including 11 personnel – to respond to the call.

At 2:03 p.m. when HFD arrived at the scene, it was assessed that Freon was leaking from a refrigeration unit in the compressor room.

Costco was promptly evacuated while store representatives evaluated the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZAoM_0ipRcGP100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJ9mn_0ipRcGP100

According to HFD, the response is ongoing and Costco has been evacuated.

There are traffic issues that have arisen so be mindful if in that area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu freight company buys former Love’s Bakery headquarters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s leading transportation service companies announced that it has purchased the former Love’s Bakery headquarters. Honolulu Freight Service said it will centralize its main Hawaii operations at the building located on Middle Street. The 92,000-square-foot facility was built in 1960. The company said...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy