wccbcharlotte.com
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County School District employee has been placed on paid suspension after being charged with assault on school grounds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, on October 27. He is facing charges of 2nd Degree Assault & Battery.
WBTV
Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
Law enforcement agencies dealing with staffing shortages
YORK, S.C. — A Halloween meme is highlighting a very real issue. You may have seen a post on your social media pages that reads: “Due to a nationwide staffing shortage, any kid dressed like a cop on Halloween will be required to pick up a shift." The...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police searching for missing teen
Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Lockdown lifted at Union County elementary schools after police chase, 2 in custody
Lockdowns have been lifted at two Union County elementary schools Friday following a police chase in the area.
WCNC
Woman who didn't want dad to drink Mountain dew cited by Gastonia police
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation after she fired a revolver at four Diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard because she didn't approve of her father's drink of choice, police said. Gastonia police officers responded to a report of shots being fired in...
WBTV
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Belmont police respond to armed robbery at credit union
BELMONT, N.C. — An armed robbery was reported Monday afternoon at the State Employee’s Credit Union in Belmont, police said. At 1:23 p.m., a man went into the bank on Wilkinson Boulevard wearing a black hoodie, face mask and sweatpants, along with a blue fanny pack. The robber...
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
WBTV
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
Woman seriously hurt in hit and run in Monroe, police say
MONROE, N.C. — A woman has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle on Secrest Shortcut Road, according to the Monroe Police Department. Police said Stephanie Hogan and her husband were walking toward Concord Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled the...
