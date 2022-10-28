NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO