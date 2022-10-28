Read full article on original website
Related
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted person. Contact law enforcement. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty 6) Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, domestic assault, domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, commit child abuse, forgery, violation of protection order. Jessica R. Castor.
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Comments / 0