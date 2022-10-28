Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO