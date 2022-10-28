Read full article on original website
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Election preview: Pansing Brooks says reproductive rights No. 1 issue ahead of election
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to her steadfast support for abortion rights and Republican Rep. Mike Flood's early House record of partisanship as differences that voters ought to consider in choosing eastern Nebraska's 1st District House member on Nov. 8. "I'm the only candidate who would work across...
Conkey
Duane and Doreé (Johns) Conkey of Sioux City will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Wednesday. Cards may be sent to 1609 S Rustin, Sioux City, IA 51106. Duane and Doreé were married on Nov. 2, 1952, at the Methodist Church on Rustin Ave in Sioux City. Duane was a firefighter in Sioux City. Doreé was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary in the past. Both are retired.
Heelan bows out at state volleyball tournament; four more Northwest Iowa teams play Tuesday
CORALVILLE, Iowa -- Cedar Rapids Xavier quickly ended Bishop Heelan's bid for a state championship in volleyball Monday. Xavier, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, swept the Crusaders in three sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11, in the first-round of the state tournament at Xstream Arenda. Scores of Heelan students, staff and...
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000
SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.
Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness of homelessness through pledges, contests
Using tarp, pieces of cardboard and rope tied against a tree, Rick Edwards had a safe place to sleep while protecting himself against a cold autumnal wind. “It’s actually pretty warm inside here,” the Sioux City native said of the makeshift tent he built with his friend Christian David. “I’ve been in worst places.”
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
From the Archives
Would Need More Room: Since the visit of the bondholders of the Union passenger station to Sioux City, there has been much speculation to the owners’ attempt to induce the roads now outside to run into the depot. Currently, the Northwestern has five trains on its tracks at one time, and the Milwaukee has four. More tracks would be be needed to help handle all the trains, as well as expanding the shed.
STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux Center, Unity Christian set for bids at the 3A state title
CORALVILLE, Iowa – A pair of Sioux County schools are headed east as Sioux Center and Unity Christian qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in Coralville, Iowa starting Tuesday. Sioux Center won Region 1, and did so with three straight sweep victories. The Warriors are 30-3 on the...
Day of the Dead is a celebration of a life well-lived
SIOUX CITY -- While Halloween may be a holiday for frights and things that go bump in the night, Tuesday's Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time of remembrance. Originating in Mexico and several Central and South America countries, Day of the Dead honors the memories of friends and families who have passed away with creation of altars (ofrendas).
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
Wayne State ranks 6th in first NCAA II Super Region Four football ranks
WAYNE, Neb. --- Wayne State College is ranked sixth in the first NCAA Super Region Four football rankings announced Monday afternoon. Wayne State, 7-2 on the season, visits Sioux Falls, also 7-2, in a key Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division contest at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls. Thirty-four...
Woodbury County Attorney's election features experienced incumbent, challenger
SIOUX CITY — There might not be another contest on this year’s ballot matching two candidates as familiar with the office they are seeking — and each other — as the race for Woodbury County Attorney. Incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings, a Democrat, has held the position...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Man injured in I-29 crash with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa -- A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117. According to a minimal crash...
GPAC fields set for postseason soccer tournaments
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University, Dordt University, Morningside University and Northwestern College have advanced to the Great Plains Athletic Conference postseason men’s soccer tournament, while Brar Cliff, Dordt and Morningside have qualified in the women's soccer postseason tourney. The women's tournament opens Wednesday with quarterfinal matches, while the...
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
