Recently we were informed by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s doctor, who has also made multiple donations to his Senate campaign, that he is sufficiently recovered from his stroke to be our senator. That’s great, except his stroke isn’t what’s keeping sane people from voting for him. It’s his wacky leftist ideas that the fawning media refuse to report on while carrying water for Democrats in this state.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO