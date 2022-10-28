Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Fetterman's 'work' record
It was good to see that John Fetterman’s physician cleared him with “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”. Unfortunately, prior to his stroke, he didn’t “work full duty” while either as mayor or lieutenant governor — missing many city meetings (but still claiming this was his full-time job) or not presiding over his responsible state proceedings as recorded by government attendance records.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz
With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Fetterman's ideas, not his health, most concerning
Recently we were informed by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s doctor, who has also made multiple donations to his Senate campaign, that he is sufficiently recovered from his stroke to be our senator. That’s great, except his stroke isn’t what’s keeping sane people from voting for him. It’s his wacky leftist ideas that the fawning media refuse to report on while carrying water for Democrats in this state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Karen Adams: Campaigns' love-hate relationship with their signs
Every election cycle, I’m accustomed to seeing campaign signs. But this past summer, I was struck by the sheer number of them in Scottsdale, Ariz., near where I live. I counted 18 on just one corner of a major intersection. As a linguist who studies political advertising, I’ve read...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Powerball jackpot at $825 million — 2nd largest in game's history
DES MOINES, Iowa — With no one winning an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, the big prize for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $825 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Atlas Art open house, cookie walk and more in Pine, Richland
Atlas Art Studio in Wexford will hold an open house and gift shop from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20. Free crafts, hot cider, hot chocolate, a community art project and tons of Christmas gifts will be available. No registration is required and the event is for all ages.
