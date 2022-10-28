Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Extra officers to be at Hartsville school following social media threats, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional officers will be on hand Tuesday at Hartsville High School following threats of violence on social media, according to Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Brown. Brown said, "We had additional personnel on campus today and had already scheduled them for tomorrow." Some parents question...
wpde.com
Hartsville community activist, preacher wants police to place substations in certain areas
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Hartsville community activist Rev. J.D. Blue believes a police substation in troubled communities will help deter crime. Blue is deeply concerned about recent violence in the city limits and the greater Hartsville community. “We need to be able to have something set up, like a...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
wpde.com
Pastor helps Laurinburg city leader discover heritage
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A Laurinburg city leader said she got the best gift ever when she found out about her heritage. A dear friend helped Mayor Protem Mary Evans trace her roots to the very plantation where her family lived more than 120 years ago. Pastor Michael Edds...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
wpde.com
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating 'series of shooting incidents' originating at Florence County club
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a series of shooting incidents in Florence County Sunday morning. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the incidents originated at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Additional shots were fired into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half Moon...
WMBF
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bystander was hurt after an altercation in the Pee Dee escalated into a shooting early Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the Waffle House location on Pamplico Highway at around 2:20 a.m. Police learned the shooting occurred after a verbal and...
dallasexaminer.com
Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher
“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
Man receives mobile home, car donation after spending 20 years in prison
SUMTER, S.C. — Detrick Tyrel is the new owner of a car, thanks to a donation to help give him a second chance after getting out of prison. After spending more than 20 years behind bars, Tyrel joined the Clean Slate Reentry Program in Sumter when he got out a month ago.
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
wpde.com
Fight at Florence Waffle House ends in bystander being shot, injured: Police
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A fight at a Florence Waffle House ended in a bystander being shot early Sunday morning. The Florence Police Dept. said they responded around 2:20 a.m. to 551 Pamplico Highway in regards to a shooting. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by...
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
