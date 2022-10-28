ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

montanasports.com

Class A Soccer: Billings Central girls secure 10th title in thriller vs. Whitefish

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Bulldogs hosted the Billings Central Rams for the girls Class A state soccer championship Saturday at the Smith Fields. It was an evenly matched game all the way until the final whistle, but it was Billings Central who found the back of the net first only 12 minutes into the game thanks to a rocket of a shot from Abby Derbyshire to give the Rams a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
WHITEFISH, MT
XL Country 100.7

Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open

It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
GARDINER, MT
NBCMontana

Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
BELGRADE, MT
Montana Talks

Browning rancher is ready for Grizzly Bears to be de-listed

Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.
BROWNING, MT
montanakaimin.com

Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery

Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
BIGFORK, MT
NBCMontana

Home prices starting to decline in Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. — Home prices in Kalispell are falling, not long after the city was named the fastest growing micropolitan area in the nation. In a recent study by “Fortune” magazine, Kalispell was ranked the sixth top city for housing markets that have seen home prices decline by more than 5% since May this year.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title

A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT

